TEXT-S&P report card on U.S. environmental services

April 12 - Despite the price competition in solid waste services, demand for the U.S. environmental services sector as a whole should remain steady, according to an Industry Report Card published earlier today on RatingsDirect. The report, titled "Stable Credit Quality Is Likely For U.S. Environmental Services Companies In 2012," says that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes this stability of demand should result in stable credit quality in the sector this year. Recent improvements in hiring, business sentiment, and consumer spending have given us cautious confidence in the U.S. economic recovery, and our economists have lowered their estimation of the odds of another recession to 20%, from 25% earlier this year. However, operating performance in the environmental services industry tends to lag behind the performance of the broader economy, so we do not expect to see the benefits trickle down until sometime following the recovery. Despite the slow pace of economic recovery and greater pricing pressure for some solid waste services companies, we think stable demand, operational efficiencies, and cost savings should keep most industry participants' operating margins fairly healthy. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.