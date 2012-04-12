FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P report card on U.S. environmental services
#Market News
April 12, 2012 / 7:01 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P report card on U.S. environmental services

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 12 - Despite the price competition in solid waste services, demand for
the U.S. environmental services sector as a whole should remain steady,
according to an Industry Report Card published earlier today on RatingsDirect.
The report, titled "Stable Credit Quality Is Likely For U.S. Environmental
Services Companies In 2012," says that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
believes this stability of demand should result in stable credit quality in the
sector this year. Recent improvements in hiring, business sentiment, and
consumer spending have given us cautious confidence in the U.S. economic
recovery, and our economists have lowered their estimation of the odds of
another recession to 20%, from 25% earlier this year. However, operating
performance in the environmental services industry tends to lag behind the
performance of the broader economy, so we do not expect to see the benefits
trickle down until sometime following the recovery. 	
	
Despite the slow pace of economic recovery and greater pricing pressure for 	
some solid waste services companies, we think stable demand, operational 	
efficiencies, and cost savings should keep most industry participants' 	
operating margins fairly healthy. 	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

