FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P keeps Banco Santander (Brasil) 'BBB' rating unchanged
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 7, 2012 / 2:05 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P keeps Banco Santander (Brasil) 'BBB' rating unchanged

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'BBB' rating
to Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.'s (BBB/Stable/A-2) senior unsecured
notes due February 2017 is unchanged following a $50 million add-on. The
aggregate amount of these notes due is $550 million.

The rating on the notes continues to be the same as the counterparty credit 
rating on Banco Santander Brasil. "This reflects our view that the notes rank 
on par with Banco Santander Brasil's other senior unsecured debt. It also 
reflects our assessment that the notes will be direct, unsecured, 
unsubordinated, and unconditional obligations of the bank," said Standard & 
Poor's credit analyst Arturo Sanchez.

Currently, our ratings on Banco Santander Brasil continue to reflect its 
"strong" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk 
position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity (as our criteria define 
them), relative to other banks in the Brazilian financial system. We also 
continue to view Banco Santander Brasil as a core subsidiary of Banco 
Santander S.A. (A-/Negative/A-2), although the final issuer credit ratings are 
limited by the foreign-currency rating on Brazil.

For the complete credit rationale on Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A., please see 
"Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.," published March 22, 2012 on Ratings Direct on 
the Global Credit Portal.


RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Bank Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 01, 2011


RATING LIST

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.
  Counterparty credit rating         BBB/Stable/A-2
  Senior unsecured notes due 2017    BBB



Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.