#Market News
September 7, 2012 / 2:15 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P cuts Precision Drilling debt rating to 'BB'

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

Overview
     -- We are lowering our senior unsecured debt ratings on Precision 
Drilling Corp. to 'BB' from 'BB+'.
     -- We are revising our recovery rating on the debt to '5' from '4'.
     -- The 'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating and stable outlook are 
unchanged.
     -- The company has increased its senior secured committed credit facility 
by US$300 million. 
     -- As a result, we estimate the value remaining to cover Precision's 
unsecured debt in a default scenario has decreased to about 12% of our 
estimated default enterprise value.
     -- We believe the company's liquidity position has strengthened with the 
increased facility.

Rating Action
On Sept. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services lowered its issue-level 
rating on Calgary, Alta.-based Precision Drilling Corp.'s senior unsecured 
debt to 'BB' from 'BB+'. At the same time, Standard & Poor's revised its 
recovery rating assigned to the senior unsecured debt to '5' from '4'. The 
'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating and stable outlook are unchanged.

The rating action follows the US$300 million increase in the company's senior 
secured committed credit facility, which ranks senior to the rated debt, and 
now accounts for about 80% of our estimated enterprise value at the time of 
our simulated default for the company in 2017. As a result, we estimate the 
value remaining to cover the unsecured debt in a default scenario has 
decreased to about 12% of our estimated default enterprise value.

Although our recovery analysis estimates a diminished recovery prospects for 
senior unsecured debtholders, we believe the increased availability under its 
revolving credit facility has bolstered Precision's near-term liquidity 
position.

Rationale
The ratings on Precision reflect Standard & Poor's opinion of the company's 
participation in the cyclical and highly volatile oilfield services sector, 
the diminished cash flow generation profile associated with the persistently 
weak outlook for conventional natural gas exploration and production, and 
Precision's capital structure. We believe that offsetting these weaknesses are 
the company's good cost management, the size and geographic diversification of 
its drilling and service rig fleet, and the large number of rigs with deep 
drilling capabilities in the U.S. and Western Canada Sedimentary Basin (WCSB) 
markets.

Precision operates in North America's principal oil and gas basins, notably 
the WCSB. The company also has land rigs in several high-growth markets in the 
U.S. With its current fleet consisting of 348 drilling rigs in Canada and the 
U.S., eight rigs in its international operations, 190 service rigs, and 19 
snubbing units, Precision has one of North America's largest land drilling rig 
fleets. Although we expect the pace of tier 1 and 2 rig additions will lag the 
decommissioning of the company's tier 3 rigs, we believe the company will 
retain its market leading position in the WCSB.

Precision's satisfactory business risk profile reflects our assessment of its 
volatile cash flows resulting from servicing the highly cyclical oil and gas 
industry. In our opinion, offsetting factors include the company's dominant 
market position in Canada; geographic diversification; large rig fleet, with 
about 80% of the drilling rigs capable of drilling for unconventional oil and 
natural gas; ability to secure long-term contracts for its high performance 
rigs; and good cost management, which has enabled Precision to maintain our 
estimate of its operating margins within a fairly stable range (35%-40%) at 
historical peaks and troughs of the hydrocarbon price cycle. Standard & Poor's 
believes these factors, which provide the company with an investment-grade 
business risk profile, should be unchanged during our forecast period. 
Nevertheless, in our opinion, the North American oilfield services sector is 
likely to experience some softening demand, as oil and gas producers scale 
back their dry gas exploration and development activities. This, in turn, 
could weaken revenues and cash flows beyond 2012, as day rates fall in 
response to softer demand for gas directed oilfield services.

As Precision works to reconfigure its drilling rig fleet, by increasing its 
tier 1 and 2 fleet size, we believe the company's move to bolster the 
proportion of its high-complexity; high-performance rig fleet adds incremental 
strength to its competitive position. In our view, the buildup of Precision's 
tier 1 and 2 rigs should position the company to participate in the increasing 
development of unconventional oil and gas resources. Furthermore, the fleet 
reconfiguration should temper potential market share erosion in the 
near-to-medium term, because the drilling rig fleet will better match oil and 
gas producers' needs. Although Standard & Poor's believes Precision is 
well-positioned to maintain its leading market share in the WCSB, potentially 
increase its presence in the U.S. markets where it operates, and expand its 
growing international operations, the funding requirements associated with its 
heightened new build program, in conjunction with the potential continued 
softness in demand for natural gas directed drilling services, could weaken 
the company's cash flow protection metrics and balance sheet during our 
ratings forecast period.

We believe Precision's significant financial risk profile, which includes our 
view of its cash flow protection metrics, capital structure, and liquidity, 
will likely weaken during our forecast period. In addition, the company's 
willingness to partially debt-finance its ambitious rig new build program 
indicates a shift toward a more aggressive risk tolerance and away from its 
historically moderate financial policies. With about 25% of the active 
drilling rig fleet allocated to natural gas drilling, we believe there is some 
risk of softening day rates associated with expiring fixed-term and spot 
contracts. Nevertheless, there is sufficient revenue and cash flow visibility 
associated with Precision's long-term contracts for all drilling rig tiers and 
service rigs that we expect it should be able to keep its fully adjusted funds 
from operations (FFO)-to-total debt above 35%. Despite our view of its 
heightened tolerance for balance-sheet debt, we believe the company's 
prospective financial risk profile should continue to support the 'BB+' rating.

Liquidity
Despite the diminished recovery prospects we now attribute to the companies 
rated senior unsecured debt, we believe Precision's liquidity is strong. In 
our view, the company's amended US$850 million senior secured committed credit 
facility and forecast operating cash flows through 2013 should exceed its 
expected spending needs. In addition, the reduction in 2012 capital spending 
to C$875 million from the initial C$1.1 billion further ensures the companies' 
total sources of liquidity should exceed its required spending during the next 
24 months. 

We base our assessment of Precision's strong liquidity on our view that its 
total liquidity should allow it to withstand certain adverse market 
conditions. Our assessment incorporates the following factors: 
     -- Our expectation that total sources of liquidity (which includes 
operating cash flow, the company's cash balances and available bank lines) 
will fully fund all spending and financing requirements in the next 24 months;
     -- Our expectation that the company's net sources of liquidity (after 
satisfying all funding requirements) will remain positive, even if its EBITDA 
declines 30%; and
     -- Our opinion that there is little likelihood of any covenant breech 
during the next two years. 

Pro forma the August 2012 increase to its credit facility, the company's 
US$850 million was fully undrawn. In addition, Precision had C$398 million of 
cash on hand at June 30, 2012.

Recovery analysis
We rate the company's US$650 million senior unsecured debt maturing in 2020, 
its C$200 million senior unsecured debt maturing in 2019, and its US$400 
million senior unsecured debt maturing in 2021 'BB' (one notch below the 
corporate credit rating on Precision), with a recovery rating of '5', 
indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery in a default scenario.

For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report to be published on 
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal following this report.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that Precision will 
maintain its financial risk profile, specifically its cash flow protection 
metrics, at levels we view as appropriate for the 'BB+' rating. We believe the 
company's accelerated pace of new rig build activity indicates a shift away 
from its historically moderate financial policies, because we expect this will 
generate negative free cash flow during our forecast period as Precision 
spends to reconfigure its rig fleet. In our opinion, the company should be 
able to temper possible market share erosion as it replaces its tier 3 rigs 
with the higher complexity tier 1 and 2 rigs, which are better suited to 
develop unconventional oil and gas resources. Based on the long-term contracts 
in place, we expect Precision should be able to maintain its fully adjusted 
FFO-to-debt above 35%. In our view, the debt and cash-flow generation 
underpinning this metric supports the 'BB+' rating. If operating cash flow 
falls below our expectations, and FFO-to-debt decreases below 35%, we would 
lower the rating to 'BB'. We believe capital spending will remain elevated 
through our 2012 and 2013 forecast period, so we do not expect the company 
will be able to reduce debt levels and move its financial risk profile into 
the intermediate category, which would be required to support a 'BBB-' rating. 
Nevertheless, if Precision can maintain its fully adjusted FFO-to-debt in the 
45%-50% range in a midcycle industry environment, we would raise the rating.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating Oilfield Services And 
Equipment Companies, July 30, 2012 
     -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas 
Exploration And Production Industry, Jan. 20, 2012
     -- Canadian Oil And Gas Oilfield Service Companies Get A Boost From High 
Oil Prices, Oct. 18, 2011
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

Ratings List
Precision Drilling Corp.
 Corporate credit rating        BB+/Stable/--

Rating Lowered/Recovery Rating Revised
                                To            From
 Senior unsecured debt          BB            BB+
  Recovery rating               5             4


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

