TEXT-Fitch puts NOMOS ratings on watch negative

Sept 7 - Fitch Ratings has placed NOMOS-Bank's (Nomos) ratings, including its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB', on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). At the same time, the agency has assigned Otkrytie Bank (OB) a Long-term IDR of 'B' and simultaneously put the rating on Rating Watch Positive (RWP). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. RATING ACTION RATIONALE: NOMOS'S LONG-TERM IDR AND VIABILITY RATING The RWN on Nomos's ratings follows the announcement at the end of last week that Otkritie Financial Corporation (OFC) has reached an agreement with Nomos's core shareholders to acquire their combined 58.5% stake in the bank. The parties expect this transaction to be completed within the next few weeks. According to OFC's statement, by end-2012 it also plans to buy out the remaining 21.6% in Nomos, which is widely held, and therefore consolidate 100% of the bank. Fitch understands that OFC's ultimate strategy with respect to Nomos is to merge it with OB, a subsidiary of OFC, in two to three years. The RWN reflects Fitch's expectation that Nomos's Long-term IDR and Viability Rating (VR) will be downgraded following the consolidation by OFC of a majority stake in the bank. This in turn reflects: - The agency's view that following the consolidation there will be a gradual convergence of the risk profiles of Nomos and OB, even ahead of their full legal merger, and, in particular, that Nomos may be used to support OB, should this be required. - Fitch's understanding that leverage at OFC, both at the holding company level and on a consolidated group basis, will remain high (in part due to the use of debt funding to complete the Nomos acquisition), resulting in additional potential contingent risks for Nomos. - The possible negative implications for Nomos's corporate governance and in particular risk appetite of its delisting and sole ownership by OFC, given the latter's growth ambitions and also its need to generate income to service the group's debt. Upon resolution of the RWN, any downgrade of Nomos's Long-term IDR will likely be limited to one notch. Earlier in August 2012, OFC acquired a 19.9% stake in Nomos from PPF, having raised RUB9bn of new equity and utilised some cash reserves. Fitch estimates the cost of the acquisition of the 80.1% stake will be around RUB64bn. To fund this, OFC plans to use a combination of new equity and debt, in roughly equal proportions. As a part of the deal, two of Nomos's current shareholders, ICT Group and Alexander Mamut, will acquire a portion of the equity issue. However, OFC has not disclosed to Fitch who the other participants in this issue will be. Fitch understands that the debt will mostly be provided by JSC Bank VTB (VTB, 'BBB'/Stable), although the terms have not been disclosed at this stage. RATING DRIVERS: NOMOS'S LONG-TERM IDR AND VR Nomos's Long-term IDR and Viability Rating continue to reflect the bank's sound performance, low level of non-performing loans and currently reasonable capital and liquidity positions. However, the ratings also consider the substantial volumes of related party and relationship lending (although Fitch has been informed that the ICT group will likely repay some of its loans to Nomos following the sale of the bank), and significant funding dependence on rather lumpy corporate deposits and wholesale market funding. For a more detailed review of Nomos's credit profile, see 'Fitch Affirms NOMOS-Bank at 'BB'; Revises Outlook to Negative' dated 10 August 2012 at www.fitchratings.com. RATING SENSITIVITIES: NOMOS'S LONG-TERM IDR AND VR Fitch expects to resolve the RWN on Nomos once OFC completes the acquisition of a majority stake. Given Nomos's standalone credit strengths and the relative size of Nomos and OFC (the latter's consolidated assets were equal to 26% of those of Nomos at end-2011), Fitch anticipates that any downgrade of Nomos's Long-term IDR will probably be limited to one notch, to 'BB-'. However, before resolving the RWN, Fitch will seek to obtain fuller information on the financing of the acquisition, the impact on group leverage, and the organic growth and acquisition plans of both Nomos and the broader OFC. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: NOMOS'S SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The '4' Support Rating and 'B' Support Rating Floor reflect Nomos's sizeable nationwide franchise and systemic importance, meaning there is a limited probability of government support, in Fitch's view. A change in these ratings is unlikely in the foreseeable future. RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS: OB's LONG-TERM IDR AND VR OB's 'B' rating mainly reflects the bank's narrow franchise and relatively short track record of operations (OB was formed by the merger of three banks, which failed in the last crisis and were subsequently acquired by OFC with the help of the Depositary Insurance Agency (DIA)), as well as potential contagion risk from the leverage and operations of the parent entity. The rating also considers the bank's overall reasonable credit metrics. The bank's profitability is modest with ROE, adjusted for a RUB2bn one-off gain from cancellation of a liability owed to the previous shareholder of one of the acquired banks, of only 2.1% in 2011 (9.8% annualised in H112). The above gain effectively offset a similar sized fully provisioned non-performing loan (NPL) to the company of the same shareholder. Excluding this, the corporate NPL ratio was a moderate 3.7% at end-2011. The performance of the retail loan book (32% of gross loans) is poor, with originated NPLs for various types of unsecured lending (half of retail loans) during 2011 equal to a very high 13%-28% of average performing loans, and the annualised cost of risk running at 13%. In this regard, the shareholder's statement about targeted aggressive expansion of unsecured consumer financing is of concern to Fitch, also considering that Nomos, with its rather cautious approach to retail lending, does not have the necessary expertise. Exposure (in the form of loans and promissory notes) to companies which Fitch considers related parties was not too high at about 37% of Fitch core capital (FCC) at end-Q112, and reportedly decreased significantly to 15% of FCC at end-H112, as some of the larger loans were refinanced by other banks. Additionally there was an indirect exposure (8% of FCC) to related parties through collateral (bonds of OFC) in some of the reverse repo transactions. Market risk on OB's own balance sheet is moderate, but considerable within the broader group, resulting from proprietary trading activities. Liquidity is good, underpinned by OB's strong capacity to collect retail deposits due to its wide network (225 branches). Fitch has concerns about OFC's significant double leverage (defined as investments in subsidiaries divided by equity of the holding company), which may be a source of contingent risk to both OB and Nomos. This was 1.7x at end-2011 and the agency estimates this may increase to about 2x by end-2012 as a result of the Nomos acquisition (or potentially higher if OFC is unable to raise all the planned equity financing). The RWP reflects Fitch's view that OB will benefit from the acquisition of Nomos by OFC, which will considerably strengthen the group's banking business. The agency expects the two banks to gradually become more integrated and operationally aligned in anticipation of a full merger, and Fitch believes OB would also receive liquidity support from Nomos, in case of need, following the acquisition. OB should also benefit from access to Nomos's management expertise and customer franchise. OB is 61.5% owned by OFC. IFC has a 14.2% stake and a further 24.2% is held by DIA, which intends to sell it to OFC in 2013, Fitch is informed. At end-2011, OFC's main official beneficial owners were Vadim Belyaev (40.1%) and Boris Mintz (30%). VTB had a 19.9% stake. The group's targeted (in three years) ownership structure has been announced as follows: Vadim Belyaev (25%); Boris Mintz, VTB, ICT and Alexander Mamut (each up to 10%); other undisclosed parties (35% or more). RATING SENSITIVITIES: OB'S LONG-TERM IDR AND VR Fitch will resolve the RWP following the completion of the expected acquisition of a majority stake in Nomos. Any upgrade of OB's Long-term IDR is likely to be limited to one notch, to 'B+'. More generally and longer-term, a significant deterioration of asset quality absent of a remedial capital contribution may lead to a downgrade. Any marked increase in related party exposure could also result in negative rating action. A reduction in leverage at the OFC level and sustainable improvement in the bank's metrics, especially retail loans performance, would be positive for OB's credit profile. A legal merger of OB with Nomos, or very high level of operational integration between the two banks, could result in a further upgrade of OB to the level of Nomos. The rating actions are as follows: Nomos Long-Term foreign currency IDR: 'BB'; placed on RWN Short-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Local Currency Long-Term IDR: 'BB'; placed on RWN Viability Rating: 'bb'; placed on RWN Support Rating: affirmed at '4'; Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B' National Long-term rating: 'AA-(rus)'; placed on RWN Senior unsecured debt: 'BB'; placed on RWN Senior unsecured local debt: 'AA-(rus)'; placed on RWN Subordinated debt: 'BB-'; placed on RWN OB Long-term Issuer Default Rating: assigned at 'B'; placed on RWP Short-Term Issuer Default Rating: assigned at 'B' Long-Term Local-currency Issuer Default Rating: assigned at 'B'; placed on RWP Viability Rating: assigned at 'b'; placed on RWP Support Rating: assigned at '5'; Support Rating Floor: assigned at 'No Floor' Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 12 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria