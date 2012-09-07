FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P may cut Banco Popular Espanol covered bonds
September 7, 2012 / 3:20 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P may cut Banco Popular Espanol covered bonds

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

     -- On Aug. 7, 2012, we placed our 'BB+' long-term rating on Spanish bank 
Banco Popular Espanol Espanol (on CreditWatch negative. 
     -- Under our covered bonds criteria, we might reclassify our view of 
Banco Popular Espanol's Popular's mortgage covered bonds' asset-liability 
mismatch (ALMM) as "high" in six months unless the bank is able to manage its 
assets and liabilities maturities. 
     -- Our ratings on these mortgage covered bonds currently benefit from six 
notches of uplift above our long-term rating on the issuer due to its 
"moderate" ALMM. 
     -- We have therefore placed our ratings on these mortgage covered bonds 
on CreditWatch negative.
     -- Any negative rating action on Banco Popular Espanol or a 
reclassification of the program's ALMM risk to "high" would directly affect 
the ratings on the mortgage covered bonds issued by the bank, all else being 
equal.
  
MADRID (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 7, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today placed on CreditWatch negative its 'A+' credit ratings on Banco Popular 
Espanol S.A.'s (BB+/Watch Neg/B) mortgage covered bonds ("cedulas 
hipotecarias") and program.

Today's CreditWatch negative placements follow our Aug. 7, 2012 CreditWatch 
negative placement of our long-term counterparty credit rating on Banco 
Popular (see "Banco Popular 'BB+' Rating Placed On Watch Negative On 
Implications Of Potential Government Support To Enhance Capital"). It also 
reflects the possibility that under our criteria for rating covered bonds, we 
might reclassify our view of Banco Popular Espanol'sPopular's mortgage covered 
bonds' asset liability mismatch (ALMM) to "high" in six months, based on the 
maturity profile of the current assets and liabilities in the program.

Under our criteria for rating covered bonds we evaluated the maximum potential 
rating on a covered bond program as the bank's issuer credit rating (ICR) 
increased by the maximum number of notches of ratings uplift (see "Revised 
Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In 
Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009). The maximum number of notches of 
uplift results from our assessment and classification of the ALMM risk and the 
program categorization.

When determining the program categorization under these criteria, we consider 
primarily our view of the jurisdiction of a program and its ability to access 
external financing or monetize the cover pool. Finally, we assign the covered 
bonds to one of three distinct categories. Under our covered bond criteria, to 
achieve the maximum potential number of notches of uplift, the available 
credit enhancement needs to be commensurate with the target credit enhancement.

Following our analysis, and given our view of the Spanish legal framework, we 
have placed Banco Popular's mortgage covered bond program in category "1" and 
determined a "moderate" ALMM risk. Under our criteria, these combinations 
enable us to assign to the covered bonds the maximum potential ratings uplift 
of six notches above our long-term rating on Banco Popular.

Based on these criteria and the application of our credit and cash flow 
stresses, from the latest information we received from the issuer, we have 
assessed that the overcollateralization available to support Banco Popular's 
mortgage covered bonds can sustain a six-notch uplift above our 'BB+' 
long-term ICR on Banco Popular.

Banco Popular's mortgage covered bonds already benefit from a six-notch 
ratings uplift above our rating on the sponsor bank--the maximum allowed under 
our criteria. We have placed our ratings on Banco Popular's mortgage covered 
bonds on CreditWatch negative as, all else being equal, any negative rating 
action on the issuer or a reclassification of the program's ALMM risk to 
"high" would automatically lead to a corresponding rating change on these 
covered bonds.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

     -- Banco Popular 'BB+' Rating Placed On Watch Negative On Implications Of 
Potential Government Support To Enhance Capital, Aug. 7, 2012
     -- Covered Bond Ratings Framework: Methodology And Assumptions, June 26, 
2012
     -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012
     -- Covered Bonds Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And 
Assumptions, May 31, 2012
     -- Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds: Revised 
Methodology And Assumptions For Target Asset Spreads, April 24, 2012
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology 
And Assumptions, June 14, 2011
     -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010
     -- Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability 
Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds, Dec. 16, 2009
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
     -- Update to The Cash Flow Criteria For European RMBS Transactions, Jan. 
6, 2009
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Update to The Criteria For Rating Spanish 
Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities, Jan. 6, 2009
     -- General Criteria: Standard & Poor's To Explicitly Recognize Credit 
Stability As An Important Rating Factor, Oct. 15, 2008
     -- European Legal Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 
2008
     -- A Listing Of S&P's New Actions Aimed At Strengthening The Ratings 
Process, Feb. 7, 2008
     -- Expanding European Covered Bond Universe Puts Spotlight on Key 
Analytics, July 16, 2004
     -- Cash Flow Criteria For European RMBS Transactions, Nov. 20, 2003
     -- Criteria For Rating Spanish Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities, 
March 1, 2002
     -- Spanish RMBS Index Reports (published quarterly)
  
RATINGS LIST

                                Rating
Program/                        To               From
Country: Covered bond type

Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative

Banco Popular Espanol S.A.

                                A+/Watch Neg     A+/Negative     

Spain: Cedulas Hipotecarias (Mortgage Covered Bonds)

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
