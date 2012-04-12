FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts 1 Centerline 2007-1 Resecuritization Trust
#Market News
April 12, 2012 / 7:45 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts 1 Centerline 2007-1 Resecuritization Trust

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

April 12	
OVERVIEW 	
     -- We lowered our rating on class D from Centerline 2007-1 	
Resecuritization Trust to 'D (sf)' from 'CC (sf)' due to principal losses.	
     -- We affirmed two 'CC (sf)' ratings from the same transaction due to our 	
continued expectation that the interest payments on these classes will be 	
deferred for an extended period of time.	
 	
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its rating to 'D (sf)' from 	
'CC (sf)' on class D from Centerline 2007-1 Resecuritization Trust (Centerline 	
2007-1), a U.S. commercial real estate collateralized debt obligation (CRE 	
CDO) transaction. At the same time, we affirmed our 'CC (sf)' ratings on 	
classes B and C from the same transaction (see list).	
	
The downgrade reflects principal losses of $2.9 million sustained by class D 	
that have reduced the principal balance of class D to $37.7 million from $40.6 	
million at issuance.	
	
We affirmed our 'CC (sf)' ratings on classes B and C to reflect our continued 	
expectation that the interest payments on these classes will be deferred for 	
an extended period of time due to a termination payment owed to the hedge 	
counterparty. For further details, see "Centerline 2007-1 Resecuritization 	
Trust Ratings Lowered On 14 Classes," published Oct. 1, 2010.	
	
The principal losses are due to principal losses on the underlying commercial 	
mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) collateral, per the March 21, 2012, the 	
trustee report, as well as the application of principal proceeds to the hedge 	
counterparty.	
	
According to the March 20, 2012, remittance report, Centerline 2007-1 was 	
collateralized by 64 CMBS and three resecuritized real estate mortgage 	
investment conduit (re-REMIC) certificates ($430.8 million, 100%) from 14 	
distinct transactions issued between 2000 and 2007.	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this 	
credit rating report are available at 	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
 	
     -- Global CDOs of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology and 	
Assumptions, published Feb. 21, 2012.	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.	
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011.	
     -- Centerline 2007-1 Resecuritization Trust Ratings Lowered On 14 	
Classes, published Oct. 1, 2010.	
     -- Surveillance Methodology For Global Cash Flow and Hybrid CDOs Subject 	
To Acceleration Or Liquidation After An EOD, published Sept. 2, 2009.	
     -- General Cash Flow Analytics For CDO Securitizations, published Aug. 	
25, 2004.	
	
RATING LOWERED	
 	
Centerline 2007-1 Resecuritization Trust	
                  Rating	
Class    To                   From	
D        D (sf)               CC (sf) 	
	
RATINGS AFFIRMED	
 	
Centerline 2007-1 Resecuritization Trust	
Class    Rating	
B        CC (sf)	
C        CC (sf)

