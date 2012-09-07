FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread narrows
#Market News
September 7, 2012 / 3:55 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread narrows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 7 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread tightened by 7
bps (bps) to 194 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread
tightened by 8 bps to 638 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread tightened by 6 bps to
125 bps, the 'A' spread tightened by 7 bps to 164 bps, and the 'BBB' spread
tightened by 6 bps to 240 bps. The 'BB', 'B', and 'CCC' spreads tightened by 7
bps each to 436 bps, 665 bps, and 1,063 bps, respectively.

By industry, financial institutions, banks, industrials, and 
telecommunications contracted by 6 bps each to 277 bps, 286 bps, 281 bps, and 
308 bps, respectively. Utilities tightened by 7 bps to 201 bps.

The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their 
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is lower than both its 
one-year moving average of 213 bps and its five-year moving average of 246 
bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both its one-year 
moving average of 686 bps and its five-year moving average of 750 bps. We 
expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the 
speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative 
factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain 
below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an 
increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening 
economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.
 
Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 
decisions.

