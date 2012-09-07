TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread narrows

Sept 7 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread tightened by 7 bps (bps) to 194 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread tightened by 8 bps to 638 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread tightened by 6 bps to 125 bps, the 'A' spread tightened by 7 bps to 164 bps, and the 'BBB' spread tightened by 6 bps to 240 bps. The 'BB', 'B', and 'CCC' spreads tightened by 7 bps each to 436 bps, 665 bps, and 1,063 bps, respectively. By industry, financial institutions, banks, industrials, and telecommunications contracted by 6 bps each to 277 bps, 286 bps, 281 bps, and 308 bps, respectively. Utilities tightened by 7 bps to 201 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is lower than both its one-year moving average of 213 bps and its five-year moving average of 246 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both its one-year moving average of 686 bps and its five-year moving average of 750 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.