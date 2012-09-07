FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Century Surety, and affiliates 'BBBpi' rtgs
September 7, 2012 / 4:10 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms Century Surety, and affiliates 'BBBpi' rtgs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 7 - Rating Action
On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBBpi' 
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Century Surety Co., Star 
Insurance Co., and Savers Property & Casualty Insurance Co. These companies 
are wholly owned subsidiaries of publicly listed Meadowbrook Insurance Group 
(NYSE:MIG) and participate in an interaffiliate pool, so we rate them as a 
group.

Rationale
The ratings reflect the pooling members' strong level of capitalization and 
very strong operating performance, as demonstrated by the group's five-year 
average (2007-2011) combined ratio of 96% and return on revenue of 12%. The 
companies' geographic concentration--California, Florida and Texas combined 
accounting for nearly 54% of the group's direct written premiums--partially 
offset these positive factors.

The companies participate in an intercompany pooling agreement in which 
Century Surety has 29.1% of the pool, Star Insurance has 35.8%, Savers 
Property & Casualty Insurance has 13%, and the other subsidiaries have 22.1%.

The Meadowbrook Insurance Group markets and underwrites specialty property and 
casualty insurance on both program and individual risk bases. It operates on 
both admitted and nonadmitted bases.

Related Criteria And Research
Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Century Surety Co. (Unsolicited Ratings)
Star Insurance Co. (Unsolicited Ratings)
Savers Property & Casualty Insurance Co. (Unsolicited Ratings)

 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        BBBpi/--/--
 Financial Strength Rating
  Local Currency                        BBBpi/--/--


This unsolicited rating(s) was initiated by Standard & Poor's. It may be based 
solely on publicly available information and may or may not involve the 
participation of the issuer. Standard & Poor's has used information from 
sources believed to be reliable based on standards established in our Credit 
Ratings Information and Data Policy but does not guarantee the accuracy, 
adequacy, or completeness of any information used.

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
