TEXT-S&P affirms Century Surety, and affiliates 'BBBpi' rtgs

Sept 7 - Rating Action On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBBpi' counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Century Surety Co., Star Insurance Co., and Savers Property & Casualty Insurance Co. These companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of publicly listed Meadowbrook Insurance Group (NYSE:MIG) and participate in an interaffiliate pool, so we rate them as a group. Rationale The ratings reflect the pooling members' strong level of capitalization and very strong operating performance, as demonstrated by the group's five-year average (2007-2011) combined ratio of 96% and return on revenue of 12%. The companies' geographic concentration--California, Florida and Texas combined accounting for nearly 54% of the group's direct written premiums--partially offset these positive factors. The companies participate in an intercompany pooling agreement in which Century Surety has 29.1% of the pool, Star Insurance has 35.8%, Savers Property & Casualty Insurance has 13%, and the other subsidiaries have 22.1%. The Meadowbrook Insurance Group markets and underwrites specialty property and casualty insurance on both program and individual risk bases. It operates on both admitted and nonadmitted bases. Related Criteria And Research Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Century Surety Co. (Unsolicited Ratings) Star Insurance Co. (Unsolicited Ratings) Savers Property & Casualty Insurance Co. (Unsolicited Ratings) Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BBBpi/--/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency BBBpi/--/-- This unsolicited rating(s) was initiated by Standard & Poor's. It may be based solely on publicly available information and may or may not involve the participation of the issuer. Standard & Poor's has used information from sources believed to be reliable based on standards established in our Credit Ratings Information and Data Policy but does not guarantee the accuracy, adequacy, or completeness of any information used. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.