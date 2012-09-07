FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Doctors Co. Interinsurance Exchange at 'BBBpi'
September 7, 2012 / 4:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Doctors Co. Interinsurance Exchange at 'BBBpi'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 7 - Rating Action
On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBBpi' 
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Doctors Co. an 
Interinsurance Exchange (The Exchange) and its wholly owned subsidiaries, 
SCPIE Indemnity Co., Professional Underwriters Liability Insurance Co., 
American Healthcare Indemnity Co., and American Physicians Assurance Corp.

Rationale
The ratings reflect The Exchange's good geographic diversification and strong 
operating performance as demonstrated by a superior five-year average return 
on revenue and combined ratio of 37% and 78%, respectively. These positive 
factors are partially offset by a single product offering--medical 
professional liability insurance--which exposes The Exchange to economic, 
competitive, and regulatory risks. The Exchange is a reciprocal insurer 
organized under the laws of California.

In October 2011, The Exchange acquired FPIC Insurance Group Inc., the parent 
company of First Professionals Insurance Co. Inc.; Advocate, MD; Intermed 
Insurance Co.; and Anesthesiologists Professional Assurance Co. FPIC provides 
medical professional liability insurance in Florida, Texas, Georgia, and 
Arkansas.

Related Criteria And Research
Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Doctors Co. an Interinsurance Exchange (Unsolicited Ratings)
SCPIE Indemnity Co. (Unsolicited Ratings)
American Healthcare Indemnity Co. (Unsolicited Ratings)
Professional Underwriters Liability Insurance Co. (Unsolicited Ratings)
American Physicians Assurance Corp. (Unsolicited Ratings)
Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        BBBpi/--/--
 Financial Strength Rating
  Local Currency                        BBBpi/--/--


This unsolicited rating(s) was initiated by Standard & Poor's. It may be based 
solely on publicly available information and may or may not involve the 
participation of the issuer. Standard & Poor's has used information from 
sources believed to be reliable based on standards established in our Credit 
Ratings Information and Data Policy but does not guarantee the accuracy, 
adequacy, or completeness of any information used.

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

