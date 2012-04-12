FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P withdraws 14 centerline 2007-SRR5 ratings
April 12, 2012 / 8:35 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P withdraws 14 centerline 2007-SRR5 ratings

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

April 12 - OVERVIEW	
     -- We withdrew our ratings on 14 classes from Centerline 2007-SRR5 Ltd., 	
a CRE CDO transaction, following the reduction of the principal balances to 	
zero as a result of collateral liquidation. 	
     -- We previously lowered the ratings to 'D (sf)' based on our 	
determination that the classes are unlikely to be repaid in full.	
    	
     April 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today withdrew its ratings on
14 classes from Centerline 2007-SRR5 Ltd., a commercial real estate
collateralized debt obligation (CRE CDO) transaction (see list).	
	
The withdrawals of the ratings reflect the reduction of the principal balances 	
to zero as a result of collateral liquidation. 	
	
The transaction had previously experienced an event of default (EOD) and, 	
subsequently, the controlling class had voted to accelerate the maturity of 	
the notes and liquidate the collateral.	
	
According to the March 16, 2012, trustee notice, the super senior 	
counterparty, as the controlling class, has directed the trustee to accelerate 	
the notes and liquidate the collateral. On March 20, 2012, the trustee 	
provided notice that the proceeds from the liquidation, together with any 	
other funds available for payment, will be insufficient to pay the super 	
senior counterparty in full. In addition, there will be no available proceeds 	
to make any payments on any class of notes. 	
	
Prior to the liquidation, the collateral for Centerline 2007-SRR5 consists of 	
credit default swaps (CDS) referencing 36 CMBS classes ($667.6 million, 100%) 	
from 36 distinct transactions issued between 2005 and 2007. 	
 	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 	
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH 	
 	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.	
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011.	
     -- S&P Updates Criteria For Global Cash Flow And Hybrid CDOs Subject To 	
Acceleration Or Liquidation After An EOD, published Sept. 3, 2009.	
 	
 	
RATINGS WITHDRAWN	
 	
Centerline 2007-SRR5 Ltd.	
                       Rating	
Class            To               From	
A1               NR               D (sf)           	
A2               NR               D (sf)           	
B                NR               D (sf)           	
C                NR               D (sf)           	
D                NR               D (sf)           	
E                NR               D (sf)           	
F                NR               D (sf)           	
G                NR               D (sf)           	
H                NR               D (sf)           	
J                NR               D (sf)           	
K                NR               D (sf)           	
L                NR               D (sf)           	
M                NR               D (sf)           	
N                NR               D (sf)           	
 	
NR-Not rated.

