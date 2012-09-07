FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: Pinafore Holdings rating unaffected planned asset sale
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 7, 2012 / 4:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Pinafore Holdings rating unaffected planned asset sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating on
Netherlands-based global engineering and manufacturing company Pinafore Holdings
B.V. (BB-/Stable/--) is not affected by the company's recent announcement that
it is exploring the potential disposition of its Air Distribution business
segment. 

Any eventual transaction will likely result in somewhat less business 
diversity, but, so far, we do not view ongoing efforts toward portfolio 
rationalization as having any effect on our expectations for the rating. This 
is based on our view of Pinafore's sustainable market positions for its core 
products (Gates brand) in the automotive and industrial end-markets with a low 
cost base and stable cash flow potential. There is also the potential for some 
debt reduction with cash from sales proceeds (as was the case in past asset 
sales).

The possible sale involves the Air Distribution (about 20% of first-half 2012 
revenue) and Dexter Axle (about 7%) segments. The company could use net 
proceeds to reduce debt or return capital to its shareholders. 

Pinafore has a track record of divestitures. In April 2012, the company sold 
its Schrader business segment (sensors and valves), following the sale of its 
Ideal (other industrial and automotive) and Stackpole (power transmission) 
businesses in 2011. These sales resulted in reduced customer concentration, 
less dependence on original equipment customers, somewhat lower capital 
intensity, and some debt reduction with the cash proceeds.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.