TEXT-S&P affirms Erie Insurance Exchange 'Api' ratings

Sept 7 - Rating Action On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'Api' counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Erie Insurance Exchange (EIX), Erie Insurance Co. (EIC), Erie Insurance Co. of New York (EICNY), Erie Insurance Property & Casualty Co. (EIPC), and Flagship City Insurance Co. (Flagship). The companies are members of Erie Insurance group and participate in an interaffiliate pool, and EIPC and Flagship participate in a reinsurance agreement, so we rate them all as a group. Rationale The ratings reflect the group's very strong capitalization and strong operating results as evidenced by the companies' five-year average (2007-2011) combined ratio and return on revenue of 97% and 12%, respectively. Meaningful and stable investment income is sufficient to counteract the earnings volatility arising from weather-related losses. These positive factors are partially offset by a high geographic concentration in Pennsylvania (48.8% of the group's direct written premiums in 2011) and volatile investment returns due to heavy reliance on equity investments. Currently, EIX has a 94.5% share in the pooling agreement, EIC 5%, and EICNY 0.5%. EIX insures standard and preferred risks in property/casualty and life markets. Based in Erie, Pa., EIX began operations in 1925 and operates in 11 Midwestern, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeastern states, as well as the District of Columbia, through a network of independent insurance agencies. EIX is a reciprocal insurer and its marketing and underwriting activities are managed by EIC, which is an attorney-in-fact. Related Criteria And Research Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Erie Insurance Exchange (Unsolicited Ratings) Flagship City Insurance Co. (Unsolicited Ratings) Erie Insurance Property & Casualty Co. (Unsolicited Ratings) Erie Insurance Co. of New York (Unsolicited Ratings) Erie Insurance Co. (Unsolicited Ratings) Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency Api/--/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency Api/--/-- This unsolicited rating(s) was initiated by Standard & Poor's. It may be based solely on publicly available information and may or may not involve the participation of the issuer. Standard & Poor's has used information from sources believed to be reliable based on standards established in our Credit Ratings Information and Data Policy but does not guarantee the accuracy, adequacy, or completeness of any information used. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.