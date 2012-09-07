FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Erie Insurance Exchange 'Api' ratings
September 7, 2012 / 4:35 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms Erie Insurance Exchange 'Api' ratings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 7 - Rating Action
On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'Api' 
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Erie Insurance Exchange 
(EIX), Erie Insurance Co. (EIC), Erie Insurance Co. of New York (EICNY), Erie 
Insurance Property & Casualty Co. (EIPC), and Flagship City Insurance Co. 
(Flagship). The companies are members of Erie Insurance group and participate 
in an interaffiliate pool, and EIPC and Flagship participate in a reinsurance 
agreement, so we rate them all as a group.

Rationale
The ratings reflect the group's very strong capitalization and strong 
operating results as evidenced by the companies' five-year average (2007-2011) 
combined ratio and return on revenue of 97% and 12%, respectively. Meaningful 
and stable investment income is sufficient to counteract the earnings 
volatility arising from weather-related losses. These positive factors are 
partially offset by a high geographic concentration in Pennsylvania (48.8% of 
the group's direct written premiums in 2011) and volatile investment returns 
due to heavy reliance on equity investments. Currently, EIX has a 94.5% share 
in the pooling agreement, EIC 5%, and EICNY 0.5%.

EIX insures standard and preferred risks in property/casualty and life 
markets. Based in Erie, Pa., EIX began operations in 1925 and operates in 11 
Midwestern, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeastern states, as well as the District of 
Columbia, through a network of independent insurance agencies. EIX is a 
reciprocal insurer and its marketing and underwriting activities are managed 
by EIC, which is an attorney-in-fact.

Related Criteria And Research
Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Erie Insurance Exchange (Unsolicited Ratings)
Flagship City Insurance Co. (Unsolicited Ratings)
Erie Insurance Property & Casualty Co. (Unsolicited Ratings)
Erie Insurance Co. of New York (Unsolicited Ratings)
Erie Insurance Co. (Unsolicited Ratings)
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        Api/--/--
 Financial Strength Rating
  Local Currency                        Api/--/--


This unsolicited rating(s) was initiated by Standard & Poor's. It may be based 
solely on publicly available information and may or may not involve the 
participation of the issuer. Standard & Poor's has used information from 
sources believed to be reliable based on standards established in our Credit 
Ratings Information and Data Policy but does not guarantee the accuracy, 
adequacy, or completeness of any information used.

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
