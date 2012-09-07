TEXT-S&P rates Unitymedia Hessen/NRW notes 'BB-'

Sept 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'BB-' issue rating to the EUR650 million senior secured notes issued by Unitymedia Hessen GmbH & Co. KG (Unitymedia; B+/Stable/--) and Unitymedia NRW. The recovery rating on the senior secured notes is unchanged at '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery prospects for secured lenders in the event of a payment default. However, following the increase in senior secured debt as a result of this refinancing, we now see coverage of the senior secured notes at the low end of the range with no headroom for additional senior secured issuance. We understand that roughly EUR400 million of the proceeds will be used to repurchase the existing senior secured floating rate notes and the remaining EUR250 million for general corporate purposes. Our issue and recovery ratings on the senior secured notes reflect our assessment of Unitymedia as a going concern given its resilient and profitable utility-like cable-TV operations in Germany, its satisfactory business risk profile, valuable cable network and customer base, and high barriers to entry in the consolidated cable industry. In addition, we consider that recovery prospects for the senior secured notes are supported by the notes' relatively comprehensive security package, with network assets pledged. We have updated our recovery analysis to include the additional note issuance. Our simulated default scenario assumes a default would occur in 2017, when about EUR2 billion of senior secured notes mature, due to excessive leverage as a result of operating underperformance. We envisage EBITDA falling to about EUR590 million, with a stressed enterprise value of about EUR3.4 billion. From our stressed enterprise value of EUR3.4 billion, we deduct priority liabilities of about EUR330 million, comprising administrative expenses, the existing EUR80 million super senior revolver (fully drawn under our default scenario), and other priority liabilities related to finance leases. This leaves approximately EUR3.1 billion of value remaining for senior secured noteholders. We envisage about EUR4.3 billion of senior secured debt outstanding at default (including six months' prepetition interest), indicating substantial (70%-90%) recovery prospects for these lenders, at the low end of this range. We would expect negligible (0%-10%) recovery prospects for senior noteholders. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated. -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Unitymedia GmBH, May 31, 2012 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.