TEXT-Fitch rates Colorado Springs Utilities
#Market News
September 7, 2012 / 4:50 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch rates Colorado Springs Utilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an ‘AA’ rating to the following City of Colorado Springs, CO bonds issued on behalf of Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU): --$96,645,000 subordinate lien improvement revenue bonds, series 2005a (bank bonds). The bank bond rating is assigned to the series 2005A bonds but will only become applicable if the bonds cannot be remarketed and are purchased by the bank providing the liquidity facility. The rating is based on the underlying long-term rating of CSU. The new facility with Bank of Montreal (rated ‘AA-/F1+’ by Fitch) becomes effective Sept. 17, 2012 and expires Sept. 15, 2015. The Rating Outlook on all bonds is Stable. For additional information related to Colorado Springs Utilities, please see Fitch’s press release ‘Fitch Rates Colorado Springs Utilities Series 2012C Rev Bonds ‘AA’; Outlook Stable’ dated Aug. 10, 2012 and available at ‘www.fitchratings.com’.

