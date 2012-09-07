TEXT-S&P affirms Shelter Mutual Insurance Co and units

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Rating Action On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBBpi' counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Shelter Mutual Insurance Co. (Shelter Mutual) and its subsidiaries, Shelter General Insurance Co. and Shelter Reinsurance Co. Rationale The ratings reflect the companies' strong capitalization, good liquidity, adequate geographic risk distribution, and strong product offering. These factors are offset by their moderate operating performance. Shelter Mutual group's combined ratio has fluctuated over recent years, and its loss ratio has varied as well, ranging from 61% in 2007 to 94% in 2011. Shelter Mutual is a property/casualty insurer domiciled in Missouri. The company's primary products--homeowner and preferred auto risk insurance-are distributed through a dedicated agency force and direct marketing. Shelter Mutual is the parent company of wholly owned subsidiaries Shelter General Insurance, Shelter Reinsurance, and Haulers Insurance Co. Inc. (unrated). Shelter General specializes in standard auto risks; Shelter Reinsurance specializes in assuming property reinsurance from the U.S., Japan, Western Europe, and the Caribbean. Related Criteria And Research Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Shelter Mutual Insurance Co. (Unsolicited Ratings) Shelter Reinsurance Co. (Unsolicited Ratings) Shelter General Insurance Co. (Unsolicited Ratings) Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BBBpi/--/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency BBBpi/--/-- (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)