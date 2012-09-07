FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Shelter Mutual Insurance Co and units
September 7, 2012 / 4:50 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Shelter Mutual Insurance Co and units

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Rating Action
On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBBpi' 
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Shelter Mutual Insurance 
Co. (Shelter Mutual) and its subsidiaries, Shelter General Insurance Co. and 
Shelter Reinsurance Co.

Rationale
The ratings reflect the companies' strong capitalization, good liquidity, 
adequate geographic risk distribution, and strong product offering. These 
factors are offset by their moderate operating performance. Shelter Mutual 
group's combined ratio has fluctuated over recent years, and its loss ratio 
has varied as well, ranging from 61% in 2007 to 94% in 2011.

Shelter Mutual is a property/casualty insurer domiciled in Missouri. The 
company's primary products--homeowner and preferred auto risk insurance-are 
distributed through a dedicated agency force and direct marketing. Shelter 
Mutual is the parent company of wholly owned subsidiaries Shelter General 
Insurance, Shelter Reinsurance, and Haulers Insurance Co. Inc. (unrated). 
Shelter General specializes in standard auto risks; Shelter Reinsurance 
specializes in assuming property reinsurance from the U.S., Japan, Western 
Europe, and the Caribbean.

Related Criteria And Research
Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co. (Unsolicited Ratings)
Shelter Reinsurance Co. (Unsolicited Ratings)
Shelter General Insurance Co. (Unsolicited Ratings)
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        BBBpi/--/--
 Financial Strength Rating
  Local Currency                        BBBpi/--/--

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

