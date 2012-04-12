FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: Enterprise Holdings ratings unaffected
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 12, 2012 / 9:35 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Enterprise Holdings ratings unaffected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that ERAC USA
Finance LLC's commencement of a consent solicitation for certain bonds does not
affect our ratings or outlook on ERAC or its parent Enterprise Holdings Inc.
(BBB+/Stable/A-2). If successful, certain changes to covenants and events of
default on the associated bonds would conform to covenants and events of default
on other outstanding debt.	
	
The ratings on St. Louis, Mo.-based Enterprise and ERAC, its wholly owned 	
finance subsidiary, reflect Enterprise's leading market position in the 	
relatively stable off-airport (replacement and local) segment of the car 	
rental industry, and good earnings and cash flow generation. Enterprise 	

is the largest global car rental company, although most of its operations are 	
based in the U.S., with close to $13 billion of revenues in fiscal 2011 (ended 	
July 31).	
	
Despite expected pressure on earnings and cash flow due to higher vehicle 	
prices, we expect Enterprise's financial profile to remain relatively 	
consistent through 2013, with FFO to debt averaging in the mid- to high-40% 	
area over that period. We could raise ratings if demand is stronger than our 	
expectations or if prices on new vehicles are lower than expected, resulting 	
in FFO to debt of more than 50% on a sustained basis.  Ratings are not likely 	
to be lowered. However, we could lower ratings if FFO to debt declined to the 	
mid-30% area for a sustained period, likely the result of significantly weaker 	
demand associated with reduced levels of airline travel. We could also 	
consider a downgrade if the used car market were to return to the depressed 	
levels seen in late 2008 and early 2009, resulting in losses on sales of 	
vehicles.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.