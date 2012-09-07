TEXT-S&P assigns BMO Capital Markets 'A-1' short-term rating

Overview -- BMO Capital Markets Corp. (BMO CMC) is a registered U.S. broker dealer and indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of Montreal (BMO; A+/Stable/A-1). -- We consider BMO CMC to be a "core" subsidiary of BMO under our group rating methodology. -- As a result, we are assigning our 'A-1' short-term issuer credit rating to BMO CMC, in line with our short-term rating on BMO. Rating Action On Sept. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A-1' short-term issuer credit rating to BMO Capital Markets Corp. (BMO CMC), the registered U.S. broker dealer and indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Montreal (BMO; A+/Stable/A-1). Rationale BMO CMC is incorporated in the state of Delaware. The company operates as a self-clearing U.S. institutional broker dealer, registered with the SEC. BMO CMC is a full-service U.S. investment bank, servicing investor and issuer clients with a specific focus on midmarket companies. It conducts its principal operations from offices in New York, Chicago, and several other cities. It had $16.2 billion of balance-sheet assets at Dec. 31, 2011. We classify BMO CMC as a core subsidiary under our group rating methodology, and we therefore equalize the short-term issuer credit rating on the company with that on BMO. This classification reflects BMO CMC's close operational integration with BMO's capital markets segments, its important role--particularly in BMO's U.S. strategy, and benefits associated with the BMO branding. BMO CMC manages its risks, funding and liquidity, and capital within the BMO group framework and policies. We understand that BMO would provide capital and funding support to BMO CMC in times of need in the form of long-term borrowings, periodic equity injections, and lines of credit. Though BMO CMC is relatively small compared with BMO, we deem it to be core because it is fully integrated with the group and important to its long-term strategy. We expect that the rating on BMO CMC will move in line with that on BMO. We could lower the rating if we no longer consider BMO CMC to be core to BMO. This could result from a period of sustained weak operating performance at BMO CMC, or evidence that its activities are of diminishing importance to BMO. Related Criteria And Research -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 Ratings List New Rating BMO Capital Markets Corp Counterparty Credit Rating --/--/A-1 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.