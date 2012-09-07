FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P assigns BMO Capital Markets 'A-1' short-term rating
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 7, 2012 / 6:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P assigns BMO Capital Markets 'A-1' short-term rating

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Overview
     -- BMO Capital Markets Corp. (BMO CMC) is a registered U.S. broker dealer 
and indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of Montreal (BMO;
A+/Stable/A-1).
     -- We consider BMO CMC to be a "core" subsidiary of BMO under our group 
rating methodology.
     -- As a result, we are assigning our 'A-1' short-term issuer credit 
rating to BMO CMC, in line with our short-term rating on BMO.

Rating Action
On Sept. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A-1' 
short-term issuer credit rating to BMO Capital Markets Corp. (BMO CMC), the 
registered U.S. broker dealer and indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of 
Montreal (BMO; A+/Stable/A-1). 

Rationale
BMO CMC is incorporated in the state of Delaware. The company operates as a 
self-clearing U.S. institutional broker dealer, registered with the SEC. BMO 
CMC is a full-service U.S. investment bank, servicing investor and issuer 
clients with a specific focus on midmarket companies. It conducts its 
principal operations from offices in New York, Chicago, and several other 
cities. It had $16.2 billion of balance-sheet assets at Dec. 31, 2011. 

We classify BMO CMC as a core subsidiary under our group rating methodology, 
and we therefore equalize the short-term issuer credit rating on the company 
with that on BMO. This classification reflects BMO CMC's close operational 
integration with BMO's capital markets segments, its important 
role--particularly in BMO's U.S. strategy, and benefits associated with the 
BMO branding. BMO CMC manages its risks, funding and liquidity, and capital 
within the BMO group framework and policies. We understand that BMO would 
provide capital and funding support to BMO CMC in times of need in the form of 
long-term borrowings, periodic equity injections, and lines of credit. Though 
BMO CMC is relatively small compared with BMO, we deem it to be core because 
it is fully integrated with the group and important to its long-term strategy. 
We expect that the rating on BMO CMC will move in line with that on BMO. We 
could lower the rating if we no longer consider BMO CMC to be core to BMO. 
This could result from a period of sustained weak operating performance at BMO 
CMC, or evidence that its activities are of diminishing importance to BMO. 

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

Ratings List
New Rating

BMO Capital Markets Corp
 Counterparty Credit Rating             --/--/A-1          

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.