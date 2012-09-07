FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch affirms McDonald's IDRs at 'A/F1', outlook stable
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 7, 2012 / 7:20 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms McDonald's IDRs at 'A/F1', outlook stable

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 7 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of McDonald's Corporation
 (NYSE: MCD) as follows:

 

--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A';

--Bank credit facilities at 'A';

--Senior unsecured debt at 'A';

--Short-term IDR at 'F1';

--Commercial paper at 'F1'. 

The Rating Outlook is Stable. At June 30, 2012, McDonald's had $13.6 billion of 
total debt. Roughly 68% of this debt was U.S. denominated and 32% was foreign 
denominated.

 

Rating Rationale:

McDonald's ratings reflect its substantial cash flow generation, considerable 
financial flexibility, and leading global market position with nearly 34,000 
units and over $85 billion of systemwide sales. Cash flow from operations has 
grown at a 10% compound annual rate since 2003 to $7.2 billion in 2011 and free 
cash flow (FCF) has averaged $1.6 billion during the same period. Furthermore, 
McDonald's cash balance has averaged over $2 billion since 2003, the firm has 
extensive access to public debt capital, and has an undrawn $1.5 billion 
revolver expiring November 2016. 

Fitch expects operating cash flow to remain strong at approximately $7 billion 
in both 2012 and 2013, despite an increasingly challenged global economic 
environment and the prospect of higher commodity food costs in 2013. Reinvesting
in its business and returning cash to shareholders while maintaining leverage 
appropriate for its 'A' credit rating are the foundation of McDonald's financial
strategy. 

McDonald's business model, which is based on a well-established franchisee 
network and significant real estate ownership, provides the firm a unique 
competitive advantage and strengthens its credit profile. At June 30, 2012, 
franchisees and affiliates operated 81% of McDonald's 33,735 units while the 
remaining 19% were company-operated. 

Revenue from franchise operations, which consists of a stable stream of 
sales-based royalties and contractual rent payments, represented 32% of 
McDonald's $27 billion of total revenue in 2011. McDonald's owns about 45% of 
the land and 70% of the buildings for its system of restaurants. Net property 
and equipment had a book value of $23.1 billion at June 30, 2012.

Credit Statistics:

McDonald's credit measures are appropriate for its 'A/F1' ratings and in line 
with Fitch's expectations.2012 Outlook: U.S. Restaurants

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.