#Market News
April 13, 2012 / 2:00 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises Solar Capital outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

April 13 - Overview	
     -- Solar Capital Ltd. has agreed to restructure its largest investment 	
holding, DS Waters of America Inc., and its obligor concentration remains 	
high. 	
     -- As a result, we revised our rating outlook on Solar to negative from 	
stable.	
     -- At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB-' issuer credit rating on the 	
company. 	
     -- The negative outlook reflects our view of the company's poor portfolio 	
diversification and the significant payment-in-kind income.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating 	
outlook on Solar Capital Ltd. to negative from stable. At the same
time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'BBB-' issuer credit rating on Solar. 	
	
Rationale	
The rating actions reflect our view of Solar's restructuring of its largest 	
investment holding, DS Waters of America Inc., which we believe increases the 	
investment portfolio's credit risk even though Solar's financial results have 	
remained stable.	
	
In addition, Solar has a high obligor concentration, mostly resulting from its 	
two largest holdings--DS Waters and Midcap Financial Intermediate Holdings 	
LLC. When we rated the company in November 2011, we believed its portfolio 	
diversification would improve as it reinvests proceeds from legacy investments 	
into smaller, new vintage investments with higher quality earnings (see 	
"Research Update: S&PCORRECT: Solar Capital Ltd. Assigned 'BBB-' Rating; 	
Outlook Stable," published Nov. 18, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global 	
Credit Portal). 	
	
Since the 2008 financial crisis, more than 70% of Solar's investments were 	
repaid (as of year-end 2011). However, the DS Waters restructuring has slowed 	
down the transition, in our opinion. The restructuring did not result in DS 	
Waters repaying the existing loan from Solar. Further, DS Waters remains 	
Solar's largest obligor concentration, at 10.2% of the investment portfolio, 	
and it generates payment-in-kind (PIK) income, which further increases Solar's 	
exposure to the company. Given the absence of a maturity date for the 	
investment now that it's no longer a debt instrument, DS Waters could remain a 	
large concentration in Solar's portfolio. 	
	
As of result, we believe Solar's credit risk has increased partly because its 	
investment portfolio isn't as diversified as we'd expected. Nevertheless, we 	
believe Solar could quickly reduce its exposure to its largest obligors. In 	
addition, we expect Solar to grow this year by issuing debt and additional 	
equity. The increased portfolio size would reduce the concentration of Solar's 	
existing investments. 	
	
As part of the DS Waters restructuring, Solar has agreed to convert its 	
current debt exposure into a preferred stock investment. The financial impact 	
of this is limited, in our view. Solar's position in DS Waters' capital 	
structure remains the same, attaching at 3.14x leverage and detaching at 6.04x 	
leverage. (Attaching and detaching refer to the multiple of operating cash 	
flow that would repay the first dollar of Solar's lending exposure to the last 	
dollar, based on the size of the loan). In fact, Solar's position may have 	
improved somewhat because, together with its co-lenders, it will take control 	
of DS Waters' board of directors. 	
	
Of Solar's 39 portfolio investments, some generate PIK income, which is 	
noncash income. We consider this a negative rating factor because we view PIK 	
income as lower quality income.	
	
Solar's other financial metrics remain quite strong. Leverage is very low at 	
0.29x. And in a stressed scenario where we assume the three largest obligors 	
default with no recovery, leverage remained below 0.6x (a benchmark we often 	
consider for our ratings on business development companies), at 0.42x. 	
Earnings also remained strong under those stress scenarios, and EBIT, 	
excluding market sensitive income and PIK accruals when measured against 	
interest expense, remained a healthy 3.5x. The rating on Solar reflects 	
current leverage and interest coverage.	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook reflects our view of the company's poor portfolio 	
diversification and significant PIK income. The company's strong capital, high 	
interest coverage, and low leverage offset those weaknesses and support the 	
rating. If Solar reduces and consistently maintains its obligor concentration 	
at levels below 5%, with peak concentrations of 7%, we could revise the 	
outlook to stable. However, if leverage increases beyond 0.6x, we could lower 	
the rating. We don't expect to raise the rating during the next 12-18 months.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Research Update: DS Waters of America's First-Lien Debt Rating Raised 	
To 'BB-'; Second-Lien Debt Assigned 'CCC+' Rating, Feb. 16, 2012	
     -- Research Update: S&PCORRECT: Solar Capital Ltd. Assigned 'BBB-' 	
Rating; Outlook Stable, Nov. 18, 2011,	
     -- Counterparty And Debt Rating Methodology For Alternative Investment 	
Organizations: Hedge Funds, Sept. 12, 2006	
	
Ratings List	
Rating Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Solar Capital Ltd.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB-/Negative/--   BBB-/Stable/--	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

