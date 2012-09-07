FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch upgrades Arendal's IDRs to 'B'
September 7, 2012

TEXT-Fitch upgrades Arendal's IDRs to 'B'

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Sept 7 - Fitch Ratings upgrades Arendal, S. de R.L. de C.V. (Arendal) as
follows:

--Foreign currency long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B' from 'B-';
--Local currency long-term IDR to 'B' from 'B-'.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

The ratings upgrade reflects Arendal's stronger credit profile, due to an
improvement in its main credit metrics associated with higher operating and
EBITDA margins that translates into positive cash flow from operations in the
last 30 months, as well as positive free cash flow generation in the last 18
months. The ratings are also supported by Arendal's track record and technical
experience in the Mexican heavy construction industry as a recognized player in
the construction of fluid transportation systems and plants, its participation
in both public and private sector projects across the Mexican territory, and its
positive operating performance despite a challenging economic environment.
Conversely, the ratings are limited by the characteristics of the industry which
is highly linked to economic cycles, project concentration of revenues and cash
flow, as well as the current process of adoption by the company of the best
corporate governance practices.

During 2011 and 2012, Arendal has been developing the construction of a Federal
Penitentiary in the state of Chiapas, which has diversified the company's
revenue source, as well as allowed it to increase operative margins compared to
past years. Nevertheless, Fitch expects that margins will decline in 2013 and
2014 due to the nature of future projects.

The company has a relevant business position in the construction of pipelines in
terms of kilometers built during the last years. Arendal engages in project
contracts that include full or partial engineering, procurement and construction
of pipelines and plants. Also, the company has the capacity to execute projects
across all the Mexican territory and to manage efficiently its technical and
workforce resources. Arendal's competitive advantage among industry peers
includes an historical completion rate of around 98% of its project before or on
settled dates. Customers and commercial partners in either public or private
sectors recognize the company's commitment to quality and security requirements.
Fitch considers that these elements will contribute to maintain its business
position in the long term.

Fitch believes that the company participates in an industry exposed to economic
cycles which is reflected in volatility in sales and operative margins
throughout the years. Arendal's long-term main challenge is the ongoing need to
add new projects. Additionally, the ratings incorporate the high competition
between domestic and foreign companies in the heavy construction industry. Going
forward, the company could enter into joint ventures (JVs) or consortiums to
serve different projects that are expected to come in line in the near term,
which in turn will strengthen its business profile.

During the past six years, the company has maintained its organic growth despite
the decrease in the level of economic activity in 2008 and 2009, as well as the
weak recovery in 2010. Last 12 months (LTM) revenues ended at June 30, 2012 were
MXN2,477 million while operating income reached MXN488 million. Revenues
reported by the company in 2011 amounted MXN1,263 million, while operating
income totaled MXN237 million. Compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of revenues
and operating income for the last five and a half years ended June 30, 2012 was
27.6% and 60%, respectively. These factors, in Fitch's opinion, reflect
management's commitment and ability to adjust its operative and business
strategies depending on economic environment.

Fitch considers that revenue diversification expected by the company's
strategies will contribute to a reduction of business risks and cash flow
volatility. Arendal had a mix of revenues significantly oriented towards the
public sector, with Federal Government (Secretaria de Seguridad Publica) being
its main customer in 2011 and the first half of 2012 and PEMEX in 2010 and 2009.
While this allows the company to maintain a relevant business position for
future projects, it also concentrates the business' operating generation.

The company's financial position and flexibility is less limited than in the
past, as a result of its business strategy to diversify to other segments, such
as concessions. As of LTM June 30, 2012, the EBITDA to interest and total debt
to EBITDA ratios were 6.2 times (x) and 1.0x, respectively, which compare
favorably with the 5.6x and 1.9x at the end of 2011 and 1.6x and 4.9x in 2010.
The total debt as of June 30, 2012 amounted MXN510 million, and around 92% was
guaranteed by the cash flow from the projects. In Fitch's view, a gradual and
consistent strengthening of the company's credit metrics in the medium term
combined with higher operative generation and adequate debt management, along
with reinforcement of corporate governance practices could lead to additional
positive rating actions.

Arendal's financing strategy is to mainly secure new indebtedness with the cash
flow coming from a new project allowing the company to match the payment of a
credit with a specific project. Given that most of the projects have periods of
completion that ranges between 12-18 months, financing associated to the
projects have a short-term tenor, resulting in high concentration of short-term
debt. The liquidity position of the company is limited to timely collect
accounts receivables.

Key Rating Drivers:

The ratings could be negatively pressured by a combination of the following
factors, among others: deterioration of Arendal's credit metrics as a result of
a downturn in the heavy construction industry or a decline in its operative
performance. Large scale projects with higher complexity and unfamiliar to
Arendal's current areas of expertise, that could demand additional resources
from the company than originally anticipated. A rating downgrade could also be
driven by limited access to financing sources affecting the company's liquidity
position.

As mentioned before, factors which could lead to a positive rating action
include a combination of stronger credit metrics, improved liquidity position,
and full implementation of corporate governance practices. The ratings are
constrained by the current underdeveloped corporate governance of the company,
which include, among other issues, the participation of key executives in the
business operation, lack of independent members in the Board of Directors as
well as alternative overseeing committees, and related party transactions.


Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 8, 2012;
--'Evaluating Corporate Governance', Dec. 16, 2010.

