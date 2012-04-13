TEXT-S&P: N. American chemical cos credit quality should remain stable

April 13 - Credit quality at North American chemical companies should be generally stable this year and next under Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' baseline economic scenario, according to the industry report card published earlier today, titled "North American Chemicals Companies' Credit Quality Should Remain Stable Through 2013," on RatingsDirect. The baseline scenario forecasts modest U.S. economic growth in 2012 and 2013. Standard & Poor's also sees several ongoing industry trends that should support credit quality. "For one, U.S. chemical production is increasingly more cost-efficient through the use of relatively low cost natural gas," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Paul Kurias. "This has shored up the chemical industry's competitive position relative to imports and made U.S. exports more competitive in some subsectors." In addition, supply remains tight relative to demand for many products, including several commodity chemicals. Many companies reduced their capacity prior to and during the recession of 2008-2009, and capacity growth has not kept pace with demand growth during the recovery from that recession. "We believe most companies in the sector will maintain debt levels in line with our respective rating benchmarks," Mr. Kurias said. Among investment-grade issuers in particular, leverage-related credit metrics at the end of 2011 were better than Standard & Poor's expectations in many instances. This provides some cushion within the ratings for potential strategic moves such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A). Near-term debt maturities will be manageable for most chemical producers over the next two years after favorable credit market conditions during the past quarter allowed them to refinance debt and push out maturities. Moreover, cash balances at chemical companies remain high by historical standards for both investment-grade and speculative-grade issuers. "Still, given chemical companies' increasing global presence, we anticipate some headwinds related to the current recessionary conditions in Europe and the potential for slowing economic growth in emerging markets, especially China," Mr. Kurias said. The key risk to stable credit quality is weakening growth in demand, as in Standard & Poor's low-probability pessimistic scenario. Such a decline could forestall improvement in credit quality at investment-grade companies and offset some of the factors supporting credit quality at speculative-grade companies. This scenario would hurt credit quality, though Standard & Poor's believes that most chemical companies are in a position to ride out a short-term downturn of the kind the pessimistic scenario describes. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided.