TEXT-S&P: N. American chemical cos credit quality should remain stable
April 13, 2012 / 2:25 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: N. American chemical cos credit quality should remain stable

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

April 13 - Credit quality at North American chemical companies should be
generally stable this year and next under Standard & Poor's Ratings Services'
baseline economic scenario, according to the industry report card published
earlier today, titled "North American Chemicals Companies' Credit Quality Should
Remain Stable Through 2013," on RatingsDirect. 	
	
The baseline scenario forecasts modest U.S. economic growth in 2012 and 2013. 	
Standard & Poor's also sees several ongoing industry trends that should 	
support credit quality. 	
	
"For one, U.S. chemical production is increasingly more cost-efficient through 	
the use of relatively low cost natural gas," said Standard & Poor's credit 	
analyst Paul Kurias. "This has shored up the chemical industry's competitive 	
position relative to imports and made U.S. exports more competitive in some 	
subsectors." 	
	
In addition, supply remains tight relative to demand for many products, 	
including several commodity chemicals. Many companies reduced their capacity 	
prior to and during the recession of 2008-2009, and capacity growth has not 	
kept pace with demand growth during the recovery from that recession. 	
	
"We believe most companies in the sector will maintain debt levels in line 	
with our respective rating benchmarks," Mr. Kurias said. 	
	
Among investment-grade issuers in particular, leverage-related credit metrics 	
at the end of 2011 were better than Standard & Poor's expectations in many 	
instances. This provides some cushion within the ratings for potential 	
strategic moves such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A). 	
	
Near-term debt maturities will be manageable for most chemical producers over 	
the next two years after favorable credit market conditions during the past 	
quarter allowed them to refinance debt and push out maturities. Moreover, cash 	
balances at chemical companies remain high by historical standards for both 	
investment-grade and speculative-grade issuers. 	
	
"Still, given chemical companies' increasing global presence, we anticipate 	
some headwinds related to the current recessionary conditions in Europe and 	
the potential for slowing economic growth in emerging markets, especially 	
China," Mr. Kurias said. 	
	
The key risk to stable credit quality is weakening growth in demand, as in 	
Standard & Poor's low-probability pessimistic scenario. Such a decline could 	
forestall improvement in credit quality at investment-grade companies and 	
offset some of the factors supporting credit quality at speculative-grade 	
companies. This scenario would hurt credit quality, though Standard & Poor's 	
believes that most chemical companies are in a position to ride out a 	
short-term downturn of the kind the pessimistic scenario describes.	
	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 	
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 	
representative provided.

