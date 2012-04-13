TEXT-Fitch affirms HSBC Trinkaus at 'AA'/Negative

April 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Germany-based HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG's (HSBC Trinkaus) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA'/Negative and Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. The affirmation of the Long-term IDR reflects the extremely high likelihood of support from HSBC Group if needed. HSBC Trinkaus is strongly integrated within the group headed by its ultimate parent, HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBCH, 'AA'/Negative/'F1+'). By fully underwriting HSBC Trinkaus's capital increase in 2010, HSBCH has demonstrated its strategic commitment to the expansion of its now 80.4%-owned German subsidiary. HSBC Trinkaus's strategic importance to the HSBC Group is also underpinned by the fact that the bank largely fulfils the criteria monitored by the group (international connectivity, economic development of the relevant markets, profitability, cost efficiency and liquidity) to allocate capital among the various group entities. The affirmation of the VR reflects HSBC Trinkaus's track-record of robust profitability, sound asset quality, resilient funding and liquidity and solid capitalisation. At the same time, the bank's business model entails recurring trading activities, a high share of sight wholesale deposits in its funding mix and high fixed costs. In addition, the ongoing expansion of its middle-market corporate business (Commercial Banking, CMB) is increasing credit risk, albeit in a manageable manner. The bank's renewed solid performance in 2011 confirms the benefits of its balanced business model. The core businesses private banking, corporate and institutional clients in Germany are supported by sizeable trading activities. Fee income - the main source of revenues - should remain strong and diversified in 2012, mitigating the particularly low short-term interest rates and relatively flat interest rate curve which will continue to put moderate pressure on net interest income. Market volatility should continue to support client-driven trading. Moreover, the current cost base is able to support incremental business volume from CMB. Fitch expects HSBC Trinkaus to maintain its cautious approach to credit risk when expanding its CMB business. The current strength of the German economy and the high share of German blue-chip corporates in the bank's loan book should continue to support asset quality - albeit gradually less so than during the particularly favourable FY2011 - and mitigate the bank's material single-name concentration. Fitch also expects HSBC Trinkaus to continue to successfully manage its market risk despite the significant credit spread, interest rate and equity risks arising from the enduring market volatility. The quality of the bank's client-focused funding sources appears robust enough to face a funding environment which has become structurally more challenging. The short maturity of its assets and its substantial, high-quality, liquid and ECB-eligible assets sufficiently mitigate the liquidity risk which would otherwise arise from the absence of material long-term funding sources. The bank's solid capitalisation and track-record of internal capital generation appear sufficient to absorb both a moderate cyclical deterioration of its asset quality and modest growth in CMB lending in addition to the incremental regulatory capital charge for market risk under Basel III. The Long-term IDR will continue to move in line with HSBCH's as the group's propensity to support is unlikely to decrease. The Negative Outlook mirrors HSBCH's. In light of the bank's recurring trading activities, even a materially improving financial profile would be unlikely to warrant an upgrade of the VR. Downward pressure on the VR would most probably result from surging, widespread corporate defaults or large single-event trading losses revealing unexpected structural weaknesses in market risk management. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA'; Negative Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' VR: affirmed at 'a' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16 August 2011 and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated 15 December 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Evaluating Corporate Governance Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria