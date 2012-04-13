TEXT-Fitch affirms Motor 2011 plc at 'AAAsf'

April 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Motor 2011 plc's (Motor 2011) Class A1 and Class A2 notes as follows: GBP209.01m Class A1 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable GBP200.71m Class A2 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable The affirmations reflect the transaction's robust performance, as demonstrated by the low delinquency rates and the cumulative default ratios to date remaining below Fitch's base case assumptions set at closing. Although the underlying contracts do not feature any direct residual value risk, Fitch notes that the 57.7% of the pool was exposed to potential losses resulting from borrowers exercising their voluntary termination (VT) right under the Consumer Credit Act of 1974 as of February 2012. However, as used car prices have been stable since transaction closing, the number of VT cases remains very low (0.1% by initial portfolio amount). The fast amortisation together with the solid performance has led to significantly increased credit enhancement levels. Fitch believes that Motor 2011 could therefore withstand even further increased stress levels and consequently affirmed all outstanding Class A1 and Class A2 notes. The transaction is a securitisation of UK auto loan receivables originated by Santander Consumer UK plc (SCUK, unrated), a subsidiary of Santander UK plc ('A+'/Stable/'F1'). SCUK was launched in August 2005 and now ranks first in the independent UK point of sale finance market. As of February 2012, the portfolio comprised 180,876 loans with an average current balance of GBP4,224. The portfolio consists primarily of used car loans (71.9% by balance), with weighted average seasoning of 22 months and a weighted average remaining term of 21.8 months. The portfolio is diverse with respect to regional and manufacturer distribution. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information: servicer reports and investor reports. Applicable criteria, "EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria" dated 14 July 2011 and "Global Structured Finance Criteria", dated 11 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria