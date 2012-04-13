FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P changes Warner Chilcott recovery rating to 3 from 4
#Market News
April 13, 2012 / 3:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P changes Warner Chilcott recovery rating to 3 from 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 13 - On April 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its
senior 	
unsecured rating on Ireland-based Warner Chilcott plc to '3' from '4'.
The 	
revision follows the approximate $650 million of secured term loan payments 	
made by the company during 2011. The 'BB' senior unsecured issue-level rating 	
and all other ratings are unchanged.	
	
The speculative-grade rating on Ireland-based Warner Chilcott plc reflects a 	
"fair" business risk profile (according to our criteria), which takes into 	
consideration our expectation that the threat of generic competition to the 	
company's product portfolio and its limited research and development (R&D) 	
capabilities could result in additional product or company acquisitions over 	
the next year. It also reflects a "significant" financial risk profile 	
(according to our criteria) since we believe the company will likely use 	
capacity generated from debt reduction to re-lever by incurring new additional 	
debt to pay another substantial dividend, or to bolster its product portfolio, 	
keeping leverage higher, at more than 3x, over the next year.	
	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
"Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings," Aug. 10, 2009	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Warner Chilcott plc	
	
Corporate credit rating           BB/Stable/--	
	
Recovery Rating Revised; Issue Rating Remains Unchanged	
                                  To            From	
Senior unsecured debt             BB	
 Recovery rating                  3             4	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

