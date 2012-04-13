FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch: U.S. housing not keeping pace with improving investor sentiment
#Market News
April 13, 2012 / 4:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch: U.S. housing not keeping pace with improving investor sentiment

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Homebuilding/Construction: The Chalk Line --	
Spring 2012April 13 - While builder and investor enthusiasm continue to surge, U.S.
housing metrics are failing to keep pace, according to Fitch Ratings in the
latest edition of the 'Chalk Line'. That, however, may begin to change as 	
2012 wears on.	
	
Fitch's housing forecasts for 2012 have been buoyed but still assume a modest 	
rise off a very low bottom. Fitch projects single-family housing starts to 	
improve about 10%, new home sales to rise approximately 8% and existing home 	
sales to grow roughly 4%. 	
	
Fitch will provide a brief recap of the fourth-quarter 2011  as well as discuss 	
the outlook for 2012 during a teleconference to be held Monday 4/16 at 11:00 	
a.m. ET (separate press release to follow). 	
	
Fitch's latest 'U.S. Homebuilding: The Chalk Line - Quarterly Update: Spring 	
2012' includes the following key updates and new features:	
	
--Homebuilders' quarterly growth trends and margin statistics for 4Q'11, 	
excluding the impact of non-recurring, non-cash real estate charges, are 	
provided as is information about the calendar fourth quarter and fiscal 	
year-to-date option write-offs and land value write-downs.	
	
--Current builder margin trends are reviewed.  	
	
--Liquidity analyses are updated and historical liquidity profiles are presented	
for perspective.	
	
-- Recovery ratings are detailed for six single B or lower rated homebuilding 	
credits.	
	
--Mortgage principal reduction for GSE loans is now more likely.	
	
--Trends in homebuilders' capitalized interest are reviewed.	
	
--The historical regional home sales price mix trend is addressed.	
	
--The 2011 mix of existing home sales for vacation and investment are noted.	
	
--Proposed and new housing related regulations are discussed, including 	
modifications of HAMP and HARP.	
	
--The NAHB's Improving Markets Index is highlighted.     	
	
--Various foreclosure statistics and related data are updated and a summary of 	
historical foreclosure filings is presented.  	
	
--There are also new comments on immigration, home pricing, Fannie Mae/Freddie 	
Mac, FHA, AD&C financing, home appraisals, private label MBS, migration trends, 	
credit standards, and Chinese drywall.  	
	
--Fitch's economic and construction forecast for 2012 has been updated. 	
	
The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under 'Latest Research' or by 	
clicking on the above link.	
	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'

