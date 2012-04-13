FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms U.K. ratings at 'AAA/A-1+', outlook is stable
April 13, 2012 / 4:41 PM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

Overview	
     -- In our view, the U.K. has a wealthy, open, and diversified economy, 	
supported by effective political institutions that can react quickly to 	
economic challenges.	
     -- We expect economic policy to continue to focus on closing the fiscal 	
gap, and we forecast the U.K. government's net debt burden to peak in 2014.	
     -- The U.K. benefits from what we see as a large liquid market for 	
government debt issuance, entirely funded in domestic currency at long 	
maturities.	
     -- We are therefore affirming our 'AAA/A-1+' long- and short-term 	
unsolicited sovereign credit ratings on the U.K.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our current expectation that the U.K. 	
government will implement the bulk of its fiscal consolidation program and 	
that economic growth will not falter more than what we currently project.	
Rating Action	
On April 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AAA' 	
long-term and 'A-1+' short-term unsolicited sovereign credit ratings on the 	
United Kingdom (U.K.) The outlook remains stable. The transfer & 	
convertibility (T&C) assessment on the U.K. remains at 'AAA'.	
Rationale	
The unsolicited ratings on the U.K. reflect our view of its wealthy and 	
diversified economy, fiscal and monetary policy flexibility, and adaptable 	
product and labor markets. We believe that the U.K. government maintains a 	
strong commitment to implementing its fiscal mandate, and has the ability and 	
willingness to respond rapidly to economic challenges. We also view the U.K. 	
as having deep capital markets with strong demand for long-dated gilts by 	
domestic and non-resident institutional investors alike.	
	
In our view, the U.K. government's efforts over the next few years to engineer 	
a steep correction in the fiscal accounts will likely drag on economic growth. 	
At the same time, we expect that household spending in the short term will 	
likely be dampened by sluggish nominal wage growth, a fragile labor and 	
housing market, and a high, albeit falling, private sector debt 	
burden--despite recent measures introduced to support private consumption. 	
Nevertheless, we believe the U.K. economy's capacity to absorb shocks has 	
improved. The household sector has developed a savings buffer and large 	
corporations have accumulated substantial cash positions. There are other 	
indications that a gradual rebalancing of the economy has started: net trade 	
in goods and services made a positive contribution to GDP growth in 2011, 	
partly in response to the 20% real-effective depreciation of the exchange rate 	
since 2007. However, the pace of export volume growth slowed during 2011, 	
largely due to a weakening external environment, which we expect to continue 	
to negatively affect the U.K.'s export performance in 2012. Despite having run 	
a current account deficit over the past two decades, the U.K.'s net 	
international investment position has remained essentially stable as a 	
percentage of output.	
	
We expect the U.K. will post relatively modest real GDP growth of about 1.6% 	
between 2012 and 2015, although we acknowledge that these projections are 	
highly uncertain and subject to risks in either direction depending on 	
domestic credit conditions and external developments. We expect the economy to 	
reach 2007 output levels in real terms only in 2014. An accommodative monetary 	
policy should, in our view, provide some support to the economy, as low 	
interest rates keep private-sector debt-servicing costs moderate, and the 	
currency at competitive levels. However, we also think that economic 	
rebalancing may lead to lower growth in tax revenues than the Office for 	
Budget Responsibility (OBR) currently projects, which could put pressure on 	
public finances.	
	
The government's fiscal aim is to balance the cyclically-adjusted current 	
budget (which excludes the cyclical deficit and investment spending) by the 	
end of a rolling five-year time horizon, currently fiscal-year 2016/2017. A 	
supplementary target aims to see public sector net debt as a percentage of GDP 	
falling by fiscal year 2015/2016. 	
	
We forecast a general government deficit of nearly 4.0% of GDP in calendar 	
year 2015, using the accruals-based European (ESA 95) accounting standard, 	
compared with the government's 2.9% projection for fiscal year 2015/2016. 	
Standard & Poor's higher estimates for the deficit are largely based on our 	
view that economic growth will likely be lower than that forecast by the OBR. 	
Despite our projections for a slower pace of fiscal consolidation, we 	
anticipate the general government net debt burden to peak in 2014 at just 	
below 90% of GDP on an ESA 95 basis, before gradually declining. This compares 	
to our previously published opinion (in October, 2011) that net general 	
government debt would peak a year earlier, in 2013, and at a lower level. 	
Nevertheless, we see general government debt of just under 90% of GDP as a 	
sustainable burden for the U.K. in light of the country's advantages, namely 	
its superior monetary and fiscal flexibility, economic resilience, and 	
political resolve to stabilize public finances. Moreover, we see that the U.K. 	
Treasury benefits from access to deep local currency capital markets, and the 	
decisive backing of a lender of last resort, namely the Bank of England. The 	
market-value weighted average maturity of U.K. government debt is more than 14 	
years, which should help contain the U.K. government's annual public gross 	
borrowing needs compared with those of peer sovereigns.	
	
We expect the U.K. political consensus on fiscal policy will broadly hold for 	
the near future, and that the government will implement the measures specified 	
in its fiscal consolidation program in order to achieve its targeted savings.	
	
We assess the contingent liabilities stemming from systemic risk in the 	
banking sector, public enterprises, and public finance initiatives as 	
"moderate". Under our criteria, we consider that a "moderate" level of 	
contingent fiscal liabilities could crystallize into government liabilities of 	
between 30% and 60% of GDP in a deep and prolonged recession. That said, U.K. 	
banks have recently improved their funding and liquidity profiles, evidenced 	
by higher levels of customer deposits, flat-to-declining loan books, reduced 	
absolute levels of wholesale funding, an improved funding maturity profile, 	
and the maintenance of high liquid asset reserves. Although a large amount of 	
term funding, of about GBP140 billion (9.3% of 2011 GDP), is set to mature in 	
calendar year 2012, all the major banks have reported improvements in their 	
term funding plans, aided by the general improvement in funding conditions for 	
British banks so far this year and their use of the European Central Bank's 	
long-term refinancing operation in February. Nevertheless, the banking sector 	
is still dealing with the fallout from a high private sector debt burden and a 	
property price correction, and its own deleveraging creates headwinds for the 	
economy. The sector is also exposed to counterparty and rollover risk stemming 	
from the interconnected European financial system.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our current expectation that the government will 	
continue to consolidate public finances, enabling net general government debt 	
as a percentage of GDP to stabilize by 2014, and that the economic recovery 	
will gain traction over the medium term.	
	
We could lower the ratings if we came to the conclusion that the pace and 	
extent of fiscal consolidation was slowing beyond what we currently expect. 	
This could stem from a reappraisal of our view of the government's ability to 	
implement its ambitious fiscal strategy. Downward pressure on the ratings 	
could also come from materially weaker economic growth than we currently 	
anticipate over the medium term. The household sector, which accounts for 	
nearly two-thirds of GDP, remains vulnerable to an unexpected increase in 	
interest rates as well as further falls in house prices. Finally, if--contrary 	
to our current expectations--the U.K. banking sector were to require 	
additional capital support, pressure on the sovereign ratings could build.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Unsolicited Ratings On The United Kingdom Affirmed At 'AAA/A-1+'; 	
Outlook Stable, Oct. 3, 2011 	
     -- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology and Assumptions, June 30, 2011.	
     -- Methodology: Criteria For Determining Transfer And Convertibility 	
Assessments, May 18, 2009 	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
United Kingdom (Unsolicited Ratings)	
 Sovereign Credit Rating                AAA/Stable/A-1+    	
 Transfer & Convertibility Assessment   AAA                	
	
Bank of England	
 Sovereign Credit Rating                AAA/Stable/A-1+    	
 Senior Unsecured                       AAA                	
 Short-Term Debt                        A-1+               	
	
Network Rail Infrastructure Finance PLC	
 Senior Secured                         AAA                	
 Commercial Paper                       A-1+               	
	
	
This unsolicited rating(s) was initiated by Standard & Poor's. It may be based 	
solely on publicly available information and may or may not involve the 	
participation of the issuer. Standard & Poor's has used information from 	
sources believed to be reliable based on standards established in our Credit 	
Ratings Information and Data Policy but does not guarantee the accuracy, 	
adequacy, or completeness of any information used.	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

