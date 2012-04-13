TEXT-Fitch affirms Berica 9 Residential MBS Srl

April 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Berica 9 Residential MBS S.r.l. (Berica 9), as follows: Class A1 (ISIN: IT0004713142) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative Class A2 (ISIN: IT0004713415) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative Class A3 (ISIN: IT0004713423) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative The affirmations reflect the sufficient credit support available to the notes and the positive performance of the underlying pool. As of the March 2012 interest payment date, loans in arrears by more than three months stood at 0.28% and there had not been any defaults. The Negative Outlook on the tranches has been maintained in line with the Outlook on the Italian sovereign Issuer Default Rating (see "Fitch: SF Impact of Spanish, Italian & Irish Sovereign Rating Actions" dated 01 February 2012). Berica 9 is an Italian prime RMBS transaction comprising loans originated by Banca Popolare di Vicenza (BPVi, 'BBB'/Negative/'F3'), Banca Nuova (BN) and Cassa di Risparmio di Prato (CRP). The transaction closed in April 2011 and is still in the initial 18-month lock-out period whereby the entire principal collected is retained instead of being allocated towards the pay-down of the notes. Fitch has been informed by the servicer that 1.2% of the outstanding portfolio is currently subject to the Italian Banking Association's (ABI) payment holiday scheme (see "Loan Modification Scheme by the Italian Banking Association" dated 10 January 2010 at www.fitchratings.com). According to BPVi's implementation of this scheme, eligible borrowers may ask for a principal payment holiday for a period of up to 12 months. However, throughout the length of the suspension period the servicer makes payments to the issuer that are equivalent to those amounts missed by the borrowers, thereby eliminating principal shortfalls that could otherwise arise. Nonetheless, the transaction's documentation indicates that loans that are subject to the suspension of payments are not permitted in the portfolio unless required by law. The agency has been informed that the originator will buy back the loans that have entered a payment holiday by the end of May 2012. Additionally, the servicer continues to investigate how to operate the portfolio in the future so that loans under the payment holiday scheme are not included. Fitch will monitor the progress and may take further rating actions if deemed necessary. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information - in addition to those mentioned in the applicable criteria, the sources of information used to assess these ratings were investor and servicer reports as well as discussions with the originator/servicer. Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' dated 04 August 2011, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 16 August 2011 and 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - Italy - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions', dated 11 August 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria EMEA Criteria Addendum - Italy - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions