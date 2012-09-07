TEXT-S&P rates Cadif Colombia Seguros Generales S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Colombia-based insurer Cardif Colombia has well-established distribution channels, good capital, a conservative investment portfolio, and a track record of support from its parent, BNP Paribas Cardif. -- We are assigning our 'BBB' financial strength and counterparty credit ratings to Cardif Colombia. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the company's operating performance and competitive position will keep improving and that the parent will keep supporting Cardif Colombia. Rating Action On Sep. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB' financial strength and counterparty credit ratings to Cardif Colombia Seguros Generales S.A. (Cardif Colombia). The outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings on Cardif Colombia are based on its management experience, the support from its parent, expertise in the bancassurance business model (i.e. an insurance company that distributes its products through banks), a growth potential in Colombia's insurance market, and sufficient capitalization to support future growth. Negative factors include the company's small scale, the cyclical nature of unemployment insurance which is its currently main business line, and operating risks associated with the company's recent establishment. Cardif Colombia is the Colombian subsidiary of BNP Paribas Cardif, which holds 94.9% of the shares; Cardif Assurance Risques holds the remainder. The company's ultimate parent is BNP Paribas (AA-/Negative/A-1+). Under our group methodology, we view Cardif Colombia as a strategically important subsidiary, based mostly on common branding and strategy, and the consistent support it receives through capital injections. The company was established on Colombia in 2008 in line with the group's goal of expanding operations in Latin America after the successful experience in Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, and Peru. We believe Colombia is an attractive and viable market, as seen in its economic growth potential and the still narrow insurance market penetration--written premiums represent only 2.7% of GDP. Furthermore, according to Cardif Colombia's estimates, the potential bancassurance market is EUR846 million in Colombia, and the company has written premiums for about EUR50 million in 2011. Even though the company lacks an extensive track record and is small in size, we recognize its solid management experience, the access to large distribution channels, and its rapid expansion in a fast developing bancassurance/retailassurance market and in its core lines of business: unemployment, personal accidents, and theft insurance, and group life. Since its founding, the company has managed to forge partnerships with most of the largest banks, financial companies, and retailers in the country. Despite holding only 1.3% of total market share (in terms of gross written premiums) of the total Colombian insurance industry as of June 2011, the company had a 7.2% market share in its core lines of business and ranked first in the unemployment and theft insurance segments. Standard & Poor's considers Cardif Colombia's enterprise risk management to be adequate, and we do not expect the company to experience losses in excess of its risk tolerances for traditional insurance risks. Our view of the company's financial profile is based on its good capitalization that should support its rapid growth in the next couple of years, conservative investments that enhance its liquidity, and implicit support from the parent. We consider operating performance to be marginal mainly because it was due to large expenditures associated to the startup-phase. We expect Cardif Colombia's underwriting results to be positive by 2013 and to reach a combined ratio of 80%-85% in the long term, making its net profit dependent on underwriting performance, rather than on investments' profits. We incorporate continuing support from the parent in our assessment of Cardif Colombia's good financial flexibility. Outlook The stable outlook on Cardif Colombia incorporates its future performance and our expectation that it will continue to receive support from its parent. We expect Cardif Colombia to remain a strategically important subsidiary of BNP Paribas Cardif due to the group's strategy to expand operations in Latin America. We expect Cardif Colombia's net income of EUR1 million - EUR2 million for 2012 and EUR6 million - EUR7 million for 2013. We believe that as the company continues to grow, it will improve its operating performance through the amortization of high acquisition and operating costs among a larger premium base, reaching in the long term its target return on equity of 15%-20% and combined ratio of 80%-85%. Standard & Poor's expects Cardif Colombia to continue depending on capital contributions from its parent to meet regulatory requirements of backing insurance liabilities with invested assets, and we expect this metric to be in line with the 'BBB' rating. We expect the parent to inject about EUR9 million of capital in 2012. We don't expect an upgrade during the next two years because we don't think that the company will be able to build critical mass much faster than expected and significantly improve its competitive position. A downgrade is possible if Cardif Colombia's competitive position deteriorates, the company does not meet our operating performance expectations, or if the parent were to discontinue its support, leading to lower-than-required capitalization levels. Related Criteria And Research Insurance Group Methodology, April 22, 2009 Ratings List New Rating Cardif Colombia Seguros Generales S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BBB/Stable/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency BBB/Stable/-- (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)