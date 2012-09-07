FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Cadif Colombia Seguros Generales S.A.
September 7, 2012

TEXT-S&P rates Cadif Colombia Seguros Generales S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- Colombia-based insurer Cardif Colombia has well-established 
distribution channels, good capital, a conservative investment portfolio, and 
a track record of support from its parent, BNP Paribas Cardif. 
     -- We are assigning our 'BBB' financial strength and counterparty credit 
ratings to Cardif Colombia.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the company's 
operating performance and competitive position will keep improving and that 
the parent will keep supporting Cardif Colombia. 


Rating Action 
On Sep. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB' 
financial strength and counterparty credit ratings to Cardif Colombia Seguros 
Generales S.A. (Cardif Colombia). The outlook is stable. 


Rationale 
The ratings on Cardif Colombia are based on its management experience, the 
support from its parent, expertise in the bancassurance business model (i.e. 
an insurance company that distributes its products through banks), a growth 
potential in Colombia's insurance market, and sufficient capitalization to 
support future growth. Negative factors include the company's small scale, the 
cyclical nature of unemployment insurance which is its currently main business 
line, and operating risks associated with the company's recent establishment.

Cardif Colombia is the Colombian subsidiary of BNP Paribas Cardif, which holds 
94.9% of the shares; Cardif Assurance Risques holds the remainder. The 
company's ultimate parent is BNP Paribas (AA-/Negative/A-1+). Under our group 
methodology, we view Cardif Colombia as a strategically important subsidiary, 
based mostly on common branding and strategy, and the consistent support it 
receives through capital injections. The company was established on Colombia 
in 2008 in line with the group's goal of expanding operations in Latin America 
after the successful experience in Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, and Peru.

We believe Colombia is an attractive and viable market, as seen in its 
economic growth potential and the still narrow insurance market 
penetration--written premiums represent only 2.7% of GDP. Furthermore, 
according to Cardif Colombia's estimates, the potential bancassurance market 
is EUR846 million in Colombia, and the company has written premiums for about 
EUR50 million in 2011.

Even though the company lacks an extensive track record and is small in size, 
we recognize its solid management experience, the access to large distribution 
channels, and its rapid expansion in a fast developing 
bancassurance/retailassurance market and in its core lines of business: 
unemployment, personal accidents, and theft insurance, and group life. Since 
its founding, the company has managed to forge partnerships with most of the 
largest banks, financial companies, and retailers in the country. Despite 
holding only 1.3% of total market share (in terms of gross written premiums) 
of the total Colombian insurance industry as of June 2011, the company had a 
7.2% market share in its core lines of business and ranked first in the 
unemployment and theft insurance segments. 

Standard & Poor's considers Cardif Colombia's enterprise risk management to be 
adequate, and we do not expect the company to experience losses in excess of 
its risk tolerances for traditional insurance risks. 

Our view of the company's financial profile is based on its good 
capitalization that should support its rapid growth in the next couple of 
years, conservative investments that enhance its liquidity, and implicit 
support from the parent. We consider operating performance to be marginal 
mainly because it was due to large expenditures associated to the 
startup-phase. We expect Cardif Colombia's underwriting results to be positive 
by 2013 and to reach a combined ratio of 80%-85% in the long term, making its 
net profit dependent on underwriting performance, rather than on investments' 
profits. We incorporate continuing support from the parent in our assessment 
of Cardif Colombia's good financial flexibility.
 

Outlook 
The stable outlook on Cardif Colombia incorporates its future performance and 
our expectation that it will continue to receive support from its parent. We 
expect Cardif Colombia to remain a strategically important subsidiary of BNP 
Paribas Cardif due to the group's strategy to expand operations in Latin 
America. We expect Cardif Colombia's net income of EUR1 million - EUR2 million
for 
2012 and EUR6 million - EUR7 million for 2013. We believe that as the company 
continues to grow, it will improve its operating performance through the 
amortization of high acquisition and operating costs among a larger premium 
base, reaching in the long term its target return on equity of 15%-20% and 
combined ratio of 80%-85%. Standard & Poor's expects Cardif Colombia to 
continue depending on capital contributions from its parent to meet regulatory 
requirements of backing insurance liabilities with invested assets, and we 
expect this metric to be in line with the 'BBB' rating. We expect the parent 
to inject about EUR9 million of capital in 2012.
 
We don't expect an upgrade during the next two years because we don't think 
that the company will be able to build critical mass much faster than expected 
and significantly improve its competitive position. A downgrade is possible if 
Cardif Colombia's competitive position deteriorates, the company does not meet 
our operating performance expectations, or if the parent were to discontinue 
its support, leading to lower-than-required capitalization levels.

Related Criteria And Research
Insurance Group Methodology, April 22, 2009


Ratings List
New Rating

Cardif Colombia Seguros Generales S.A.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        BBB/Stable/--      
 Financial Strength Rating
  Local Currency                        BBB/Stable/--      

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
