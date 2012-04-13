TEXT-S&P affirms Sun Healthcare Group rating

Overview -- After a voluntary pay down of $50 million of secured indebtedness, we are revising our issue-level and recovery ratings on nursing home operator Sun Healthcare. -- We raised our existing issue-level rating to 'BB-' from 'B+', and revised the recovery rating to '1' from '2', reflecting the decreased amount of secured debt outstanding in our simulated default scenario. -- At the same time, we are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company. The rating outlook is stable. Rating Action On April 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its existing issue-level rating on Irvine, Calif.-based nursing home operator Sun Healthcare Group Inc. to 'BB-' from 'B+', and revised the recovery rating to '1' from '2', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive substantial (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. This reflects the decreased amount of secured debt outstanding in our simulated default scenario after the company made a $50 million payment of its senior secured term loan. At the same time, we are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company. The rating outlook is stable. Rationale The rating on Sun Healthcare Group reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak" and the financial risk profile as "highly leveraged". We expect Sun to remain subject to significant reimbursement risk, such as the recent Medicare payment cut to nursing homes, and adverse changes to the reimbursement rules for group therapy services. We expect Sun's total revenue to increase by less than 1% for 2012, less than 2011's approximate 1% revenue improvement, primarily because of the full-year impact of the Medicare rate cut. The projected impact of the rate cut could be less than for some of Sun's peers, because of expected flat Medicaid reimbursement rates. Adjusted EBITDA margins are projected to decrease by 100 basis points, primarily driven by the Medicare rate cut. Sun is expected to generate about $10 million in free cash flow in 2012. We view Sun's financial risk profile as highly leveraged, reflected in our calculation of debt to EBITDA of about 6.6x at the end of 2012, an increase of slightly over half a turn from our 6.6x adjusted leverage levels at year-end 2011. We expect modest surplus cash flow to be allocated to fund acquisitions, limiting debt reduction. We do not expect any shareholder dividends. We view Sun's business risk as weak because of the significant reimbursement concerns that we expect to remain the most significant credit factor. Sun generates nearly 70% of its revenue from government sources, with nearly 40% of its total revenue from Medicaid and 30% from Medicare. We believe Medicaid is consistently under pressure, as rising health care costs are a key reason many states are having budgetary pressures. Sun operates skilled nursing facilities in 25 states, helping to insulate results from a severe decline on unexpected cuts in any one or two specific states. The uncertainty of federal efforts to reduce health care spending also subjects Sun to federal regulatory risk. Sun operates in an industry where nursing homes compete for patients. While nursing homes are increasing their capabilities and offering a wider array of services to more medically complex patients, to benefit from more favorable reimbursements, they are competing with other facilities with similar strategies. We expect this competition to intensify as nursing homes adjust to reimbursement changes. Our rating also recognizes the increasing competitiveness of Sun's business as the competition for better paying patients intensifies. We recognize Sun's efforts to diversify away from the nursing home business with its rehabilitation, staffing, and hospice businesses, but over the near to medium term, these businesses are not expected to account for more than 15%-20% of revenue. Liquidity Sun's liquidity is adequate for is needs. Sources of cash are likely to exceed uses over the next 12 months. Relevant aspects of Sun's liquidity are: -- With estimated sources exceeding uses by approximately $60 million, we expect coverage of uses to be 2.0x for the next 12 months; -- Sources of liquidity include about $57 million of balance sheet cash, $10 million of discretionary cash flow and access to it's $60 million revolving credit facility, subject to covenant restrictions; -- At least a 20% cushion on financial maintenance covenants; and -- No significant debt maturities until 2016. Recovery analysis Our rating on Sun's existing first-lien credit facility is 'BB-' (two notches above our corporate credit rating); the recovery rating is '1', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive substantial (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Sun, to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.) Outlook Our stable rating outlook on Sun Healthcare incorporates our expectation that credit protection measures will largely be unchanged through 2012, as the company navigates reimbursement challenges. We could lower our rating if Sun's business risk profile becomes more vulnerable, possibly because of additional adverse economic or regulatory changes in the company's key states or if margins decline unexpectedly. A number of factors could contribute to a margin decline, such as the inability to successfully mitigate the Medicare rate cuts, a greater-than-expected increase in expenses such as labor costs, or an unforeseen reduction in Sun's percentage of Medicare patients because of payor-mix shifts. We could raise our rating if Sun can sustainably reduce leverage to below 5x. However, because we believe the upside potential is limited, and because of the large lease adjustment that will make it difficult for Sun to improve its financial risk profile, a higher rating is a longer-term prospect. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Sun Healthcare Group Inc. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Sun Healthcare Group Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- Upgraded; Recovery Ratings Revised To From Sun Healthcare Group Inc. Senior Secured BB- B+ Recovery Rating 1 2