TEXT-S&P affirms Sun Healthcare Group rating
April 13, 2012 / 5:56 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Sun Healthcare Group rating

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Overview	
     -- After a voluntary pay down of $50 million of secured indebtedness, we 	
are revising our issue-level and recovery ratings on nursing home operator Sun 	
Healthcare.	
     -- We raised our existing issue-level rating to 'BB-' from 'B+', and 	
revised the recovery rating to '1' from '2', reflecting the decreased amount 	
of secured debt outstanding in our simulated default scenario.	
     -- At the same time, we are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on 	
the company. The rating outlook is stable.	
 	
Rating Action	
On April 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its existing 	
issue-level rating on Irvine, Calif.-based nursing home operator Sun 	
Healthcare Group Inc. to 'BB-' from 'B+', and revised the recovery rating to 	
'1' from '2', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive 	
substantial (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. This 	
reflects the decreased amount of secured debt outstanding in our simulated 	
default scenario after the company made a $50 million payment of its senior 	
secured term loan. At the same time, we are affirming our 'B' corporate credit 	
rating on the company. The rating outlook is stable. 	
 	
Rationale	
The rating on Sun Healthcare Group reflects our assessment of the company's 	
business risk profile as "weak" and the financial risk profile as "highly 	
leveraged". We expect Sun to remain subject to significant reimbursement risk, 	
such as the recent Medicare payment cut to nursing homes, and adverse changes 	
to the reimbursement rules for group therapy services. We expect Sun's total 	
revenue to increase by less than 1% for 2012, less than 2011's approximate 1% 	
revenue improvement, primarily because of the full-year impact of the Medicare 	
rate cut. The projected impact of the rate cut could be less than for some of 	
Sun's peers, because of expected flat Medicaid reimbursement rates. Adjusted 	
EBITDA margins are projected to decrease by 100 basis points, primarily driven 	
by the Medicare rate cut. Sun is expected to generate about $10 million in 	
free cash flow in 2012.	
	
We view Sun's financial risk profile as highly leveraged, reflected in our 	
calculation of debt to EBITDA of about 6.6x at the end of 2012, an increase of 	
slightly over half a turn from our 6.6x adjusted leverage levels at year-end 	
2011. We expect modest surplus cash flow to be allocated to fund acquisitions, 	
limiting debt reduction. We do not expect any shareholder dividends.	
	
We view Sun's business risk as weak because of the significant reimbursement 	
concerns that we expect to remain the most significant credit factor. Sun 	
generates nearly 70% of its revenue from government sources, with nearly 40% 	
of its total revenue from Medicaid and 30% from Medicare. We believe Medicaid 	
is consistently under pressure, as rising health care costs are a key reason 	
many states are having budgetary pressures. Sun operates skilled nursing 	
facilities in 25 states, helping to insulate results from a severe decline on 	
unexpected cuts in any one or two specific states. The uncertainty of federal 	
efforts to reduce health care spending also subjects Sun to federal regulatory 	
risk. Sun operates in an industry where nursing homes compete for patients. 	
While nursing homes are increasing their capabilities and offering a wider 	
array of services to more medically complex patients, to benefit from more 	
favorable reimbursements, they are competing with other facilities with 	
similar strategies. We expect this competition to intensify as nursing homes 	
adjust to reimbursement changes. Our rating also recognizes the increasing 	
competitiveness of Sun's business as the competition for better paying 	
patients intensifies. We recognize Sun's efforts to diversify away from the 	
nursing home business with its rehabilitation, staffing, and hospice 	
businesses, but over the near to medium term, these businesses are not 	
expected to account for more than 15%-20% of revenue.	
 	
Liquidity	
Sun's liquidity is adequate for is needs. Sources of cash are likely to exceed 	
uses over the next 12 months. Relevant aspects of Sun's liquidity are:	
     -- With estimated sources exceeding uses by approximately $60 million, we 	
expect coverage of uses to be 2.0x for the next 12 months;	
     -- Sources of liquidity include about $57 million of balance sheet cash, 	
$10 million of discretionary cash flow and access to it's $60 million 	
revolving credit facility, subject to covenant restrictions; 	
     -- At least a 20% cushion on financial maintenance covenants; and	
     -- No significant debt maturities until 2016.	
 	
Recovery analysis	
Our rating on Sun's existing first-lien credit facility is 'BB-' (two notches 	
above our corporate credit rating); the recovery rating is '1', indicating our 	
expectation that lenders would receive substantial (90%-100%) recovery in the 	
event of a payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, please see 	
the recovery report on Sun, to be published following this report on 	
RatingsDirect.)	
 	
Outlook	
Our stable rating outlook on Sun Healthcare incorporates our expectation that 	
credit protection measures will largely be unchanged through 2012, as the 	
company navigates reimbursement challenges. 	
	
We could lower our rating if Sun's business risk profile becomes more 	
vulnerable, possibly because of additional adverse economic or regulatory 	
changes in the company's key states or if margins decline unexpectedly. A 	
number of factors could contribute to a margin decline, such as the inability 	
to successfully mitigate the Medicare rate cuts, a greater-than-expected 	
increase in expenses such as labor costs, or an unforeseen reduction in Sun's 	
percentage of Medicare patients because of payor-mix shifts.	
	
We could raise our rating if Sun can sustainably reduce leverage to below 5x. 	
However, because we believe the upside potential is limited, and because of 	
the large lease adjustment that will make it difficult for Sun to improve its 	
financial risk profile, a higher rating is a longer-term prospect. 	
 	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
 	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Sun Healthcare Group Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        	
	
Upgraded; Recovery Ratings Revised	
                                        To                 From	
Sun Healthcare Group Inc.	
 Senior Secured                         BB-                B+	
   Recovery Rating                      1                  2	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

