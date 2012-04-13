FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 13, 2012 / 7:06 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises OCP outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

April 13 - Overview	
     -- On April 5, 2012, we revised our outlook on Spain-based oil and gas 	
company Repsol-YPF, sponsor of OCP, to negative from positive, while
affirming our 'BBB/A-2' corporate credit ratings on the company.	
     -- We are revising our outlook on OCP to negative from stable, while 	
affirming our 'BBB' rating on the company's senior secured debt.	
     -- OCP's negative outlook mirrors that on Repsol-YPF.	
	
	
Rating Action	
On April 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
its 'BBB' rating on the $900 million in senior secured bank loan due 2018 of 	
Ecuador-based oil pipeline project Oleoducto de Crudos Pesados (OCP) to 	
negative from stable. At the same time, it affirmed the rating.	
	
Rationale	
The outlook revision on OCP followed our recent revision of our outlook on OCP 	
sponsor Repsol-YPF S.A. (BBB/Negative/A-2) to negative from stable. The 	
sponsor's creditworthiness is key to the OCP rating, because the project 	
rating is based on performance guarantees that are several but not joint. 	
Repsol-YPF is one of OCP's key performance guarantors, with 29.6% of its 	
shipping interest. Our decision to revise our outlook on Repsol-YPF reflects 	
our view of the increasingly difficult operating environment in Argentina, 	
where its 57%-owned subsidiary, YPF S.A. (not rated), operates; and 	
uncertainty about Repsol-YPF's ability to improve its consolidated credit 	
ratios, which were weaker in 2011 than we had forecast.	
	
Rationale	
Standard & Poor's bases its 'BBB' rating on OCP's senior secured bank loan on 	
the creditworthiness of its several, but not joint, performance guarantors: 	
Repsol-YPF, Occidental Petroleum Corp. (A/Stable/A-1), PetroOriental Holding 	
Ltd. (not rated), Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (BBB-/Stable/--), and Petrobras 	
Argentina S.A. (PASA; BB-/Stable/--; formerly Petrobras Energia S.A.). The 	
creditworthiness of PetroOriental and PASA is backed by letters of credit from 	
financial institutions that we rate at or above 'BBB'. Also, the transaction's 	
contractual structure involving initial shipper transportation agreements 	
(ISTAs) between the sponsors and OCP; and its advanced tariff payment 	
structure in the event of force majeure, including expropriation of the 	
pipeline, isolate OCP from sovereign credit risk. The guarantors are bound by 	
"ship-or-pay" or advance tariff agreements, even in a remote scenario in which 	
the Ecuadorian government nationalizes the pipeline or the guarantors' 	
economic incentives decrease because of disappointing oil exploration.	
	
In 2001, the sponsors of OCP's parent, OCP Ltd. (not rated), entered into 	
15-year ship-or-pay ISTAs with OCP for capacity on the pipeline based on 	
guaranteed capacity volumes (subject to distance and quality adjustments). The 	
obligations of each initial shipper under its ISTA are supported by 	
performance guarantee agreements from the parent companies of the sponsors. 	
Under the ship-or-pay provisions of the ISTAs and the related performance 	
guarantee agreements, the initial shippers absorb the project risks through 	
payments for volumes not transported and tariff adjustments for related cost 	
increases, including increases in interest payments on debt service. The ISTAs 	
also include advance tariff payments. The risk of a lowering of the project's 	
credit rating resulting from mergers, acquisitions, or assignment of shipping 	
interests and guarantees has been mitigated by shipping interests and 	
guarantees being allowed to be transferred only to an entity that Standard & 	
Poor's rates 'BBB+' or higher, pro rata prepayment of the underlying debt, a 	
requirement that the original performance guarantor and guarantee remain in 	
place, and a ratings affirmation by Standard & Poor's stating that the 	
transfer, in and of itself, will not cause Standard & Poor's to lower its 	
rating on the senior secured debt. The current rating depends primarily on the 	
strong contractual structure of OCP's financing. We expect the contracts and 	
performance guarantees that support the current rating to continue to be 	
honored; however, if they are not, we would expect to lower the rating on the 	
debt by multiple notches.	
	
Originally, the sponsors needed this project to monetize their oil reserves 	
because the capacity of the Trans-Ecuadorian Oil Pipeline System (SOTE) was 	
constrained. However, currently, only two of the five initial shippers 	
continue to transport oil through OCP's pipeline. The pipeline's utilization 	
rate has not met original estimates; transportation volumes are about 30% of 	
its capacity. Nonetheless, the project's shippers have honored all scheduled 	
payments to OCP under the ISTAs, keeping cash flow to OCP stable.	
	
The shippers' creditworthiness provides a cushion that is adequate, in our 	
opinion, to meet their scheduled financial obligations under the ISTAs. 	
Moreover, even considering a scenario in which the weakest rated performance 	
guarantor, Anadarko, defaulted on the payment of its shipping interest and 	
defaulted on its guarantee payment of that corresponding shipping interest, 	
the project would still be able to make debt payments fully and on time if the 	
other sponsors continued to comply with their shipping interest payments. The 	
project's senior secured debt is payable in semiannual installments. OCP made 	
its last principal and interest payment, of $43.5 million, in December 2011. 	
The next debt service payment is due in June 2012, for a total of $44.3 	
million. The project already has these funds in reserve. To-date, about 42% of 	
the $900 million bank loan has been repaid and only $521.8 million remains 	
outstanding.	
	
Liquidity	
We believe the project's liquidity to be "adequate," as our criteria define 	
it. The project has a strong debt service coverage ratio (DSCR), which we 	
expect to average 2.28x throughout the remaining life of the notes. The 	
project's only additional source of liquidity is a debt service reserve fund 	
for the next principal and interest payment. As of Dec. 1, 2011, the reserve 	
fund held $45.8 million. The project may distribute dividends as long as the 	
DSCR exceeds 1.20x.	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook mirrors that on Repsol-YPF. We could downgrade Repsol-YPF 	
by one notch if the Argentine operating environment further worsens 	
significantly, or we don't see a material improvement in the company's credit 	
metrics in 2012. Therefore, we could lower our rating on OCP to 'BBB-' if we 	
downgrade Repsol-YPF. Stabilizing rating factors would include a normalization 	
of the situation at YPF, and a strong improvement in Repsol-YPF's consolidated 	
credit metrics. However, going forward, we will also emphasize our view on 	
Repsol-YPF's own metrics excluding YPF.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Research Update: Repsol-YPF Outlook Revised To Negative On Risks 	
Relating To Subsidiary YPF; 'BBB/A-2' Ratings Affirmed, April 5, 2012	
     -- Timeliness Of Payments: Grace Periods, Guarantees, And Use Of 'D' And 	
'SD', Dec. 23, 2010	
     -- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 	
2008	
     -- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007	
	
	
Ratings List	
 	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Revised	
                                             To                 From	
Oleoducto de Crudos Pesados	
 Senior Secured                              BBB/Negative       BBB/Stable	
 	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

