TEXT-S&P affirms Abertis Infraestructuras S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Spain-based infrastructure operator Abertis Infraestructuras S.A. (Abertis) has announced that it will acquire a controlling stake in Brazilian toll road-operator OHL Brasil. The acquisition will add about EUR500 million to consolidated EBITDA in 2013. -- Abertis has also sold minority investments to generate proceeds of about EUR1.7 billion in the year to date. Consequently, we anticipate a slight improvement in the group's credit metrics from 2013. -- We are therefore affirming our 'BBB' long-term corporate credit rating on Abertis and removing the rating from CreditWatch negative. -- The negative outlook reflects our view that the currently weak economic environment could weigh on the improvement we forecast in Abertis' credit metrics and the debt repayment we anticipate, both of which support the current rating. Rating Action On Sept. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB' long-term corporate credit and issue ratings on Spain-based infrastructure operator Abertis Infraestructuras S.A. (Abertis). At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on April 30, 2012. Rationale The rating actions reflect Abertis' recent sales of minority shares and a forthcoming acquisition, which we anticipate will slightly improve its credit metrics from 2013. The rating actions also reflect our assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "significant" and its business risk profile as "strong" under our criteria. Abertis' financial risk profile is supported by the asset disposals that it made in 2012, which include the sale of a 23% stake in France-based satellite operator Eutelsat Communications S.A. (BBB/Stable/A-2) and of a 15% stake in Portuguese toll-road operator Brisa (not rated). These transactions generated sizable proceeds--estimated to be about EUR1.7 billion or, net of acquisitions made in the year to date, about EUR1.1 billion--part of which we expect Abertis will use to repay debt due within the next 18 months. Our assessment of Abertis' financial risk profile also incorporates the company's acquisition of a controlling stake in OHL Brasil, the Brazilian subsidiary of Spain-headquartered construction and civil engineering company Obrascon Huarte Lain (OHL; not rated). This acquisition, made in partnership with infrastructure management company Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (Brookfield; BBB+/Stable/--), will be mainly financed by shares in Abertis. Abertis and Brookfield have agreed to acquire 51% and 49%, respectively, of Participes de Brasil (not rated), as part of their acquisition of a 60% stake in OHL Brasil. OHL Brasil operates 3,200 kilometers of toll roads in Brazil. We anticipate that, as a result of the acquisition, Abertis' reported net debt at year-end 2012 will increase by about EUR1.3 billion. However, we forecast that, in 2013, the acquisition will add about EUR500 million to consolidated EBITDA. We therefore anticipate that the impact on the group's consolidated credit metrics will, all else being equal, be slightly positive from 2013. Our base-case scenario does not incorporate any other acquisitions. We understand that Abertis is still considering the acquisition of OHL's toll roads in Chile, and it has not yet reached a binding agreement. Under our base-case scenario, we forecast that adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt will improve to about 13.5% in 2013, compared with 11.6% in 2011. We assume that the acquisition of OHL Brasil will close at the end of October and that accordingly, in 2012, consolidated earnings will include only two months of Abertis' earnings while its full debt is included in the company's financials at year-end 2012. As a result, in 2012, we anticipate that the OHL acquisition will constrain Abertis' financial metrics, with FFO to debt of about 11.5%. However, we estimate that FFO to debt will be 12.6% on a pro forma basis. Our assessment of Abertis' financial risk profile also takes into account a gradual repayment of debt as the remaining life of Abertis' concessions reduces. In our view, Abertis will need to amortize the majority of its recourse debt within the next 10 years. This is because Abertis' two most cash-generative concessions, which contribute the vast majority of the dividends that service Abertis' recourse debt, will mature within that period. The rating incorporates, notably, the repayment of at least EUR300 million-EUR350 million of recourse debt per year in the near term, as this debt is largely supported by concessions that have a remaining life of less than 10 years. We expect that the nonrecourse debt will also be gradually amortized as concessions financed on a nonrecourse basis approach their term. Liquidity We assess Abertis' liquidity position as "strong" under our criteria. We estimate that sources of liquidity for the 12 months to June 30, 2013, will cover uses of liquidity by about 2x, and that coverage will remain in excess of 1x the following year. We estimate liquidity sources in the 12 months to June 30, 2013, of more than EUR4.8 billion. These include: -- Unrestricted cash and short-term liquid investments of EUR0.9 billion as of June 30, 2012; -- Proceeds from asset disposals of EUR0.3 billion, thanks to the disposal of Abertis' stake in Brisa. We also anticipate that Abertis will sell some of its treasury shares to Brookfield, although the exact amount is not determined at this stage, and therefore we do not include this sale in our liquidity calculations; -- FFO of about EUR1.6 billion; and -- About EUR2.1 billion available under bank lines that expire after June 30, 2013. Abertis also has EUR290 million available under bank lines that mature in the coming year. Given their short duration, we do not include these facilities in our liquidity calculations. We anticipate that Abertis' liquidity needs will be about EUR2.4 billion over the period, comprising: -- Debt repayment of about EUR0.6 billion; -- Capital spending, acquisitions, and dividend payments of about EUR1.4 billion; and -- About EUR350 million of credit puts that could be triggered by a downgrade of Abertis by up to three notches. We do not anticipate that Abertis will make any further contribution to the Radiales ring road project in Madrid. Abertis has partially refinanced one of its 2013 debt maturities through a EUR561 million bank loan, which partially extends a EUR900 million syndicated loan to July 2015, from July 2013 previously. After this refinancing, debt maturities in 2013 will be about EUR1 billion, of which about one-third are at Abertis' subsidiaries. Abertis expects to maintain adequate headroom under its financial covenants, which are mainly on debt at its French subsidiary Sanef (BBB/Negative/A-2). Following the repayment of loans maturing in 2013, the financing of Sanef's parent company, Holding d'Infrastructures de Transport (not rated), no longer includes any financial covenants. Outlook The negative outlook reflects the risk that the weak economic environment in Europe could limit the improvement we forecast in Abertis' credit metrics and the repayment we anticipate of its recourse debt, both of which support our 'BBB' rating on Abertis. Our forecast ratios are at the low end of what we consider as commensurate with the current rating, providing limited headroom for underperformance. In our view, traffic volumes on Abertis' toll roads could potentially be affected by increases in fuel prices and the recent decision by the Spanish government to increase taxes. We could lower the rating if FFO to debt is less than 12%, or if the gradual repayment of the group's debt is slower than we anticipate. This could occur, for example, if the weak economic environment constrains Abertis' cash flows. The adoption of a more aggressive financial policy could also put pressure on the rating, as could deterioration in the group's operating environment and/or an increase in country risk, for example due to deterioration in the macroeconomic and sovereign environment. Conversely, we could revise the outlook to stable if FFO to debt improves to more than 12%, and if the group reduces recourse debt as we anticipate. An outlook revision to stable would be consistent, in our view, with a more stable macroeconomic and sovereign environment, unless Abertis creates significant headroom in terms of credit metrics and debt repayment. Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated. -- Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria for Corporate and Sovereign Issuers, May 15, 2012 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- General Criteria: Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions, June 14, 2011 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating, Oct. 1, 2010 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 -- Corporate Criteria--Parent/Subsidiary Links; General Principles; Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures/Nonrecourse Projects; Finance Subsidiaries; Rating Link to Parent, Oct. 28, 2004 -- Economic Research: The Curse Of The Three Ds: Triple Deleveraging Drags Europe Deeper Into Recession, July 30, 2012 -- Sanef, June 26, 2012 -- Abertis Infraestructuras S.A., June 21, 2012 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Abertis Infraestructuras S.A. Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Negative/-- BBB/Watch Neg/-- Senior Unsecured Debt BBB BBB/Watch Neg (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)