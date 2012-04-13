FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Funds News
April 13, 2012 / 7:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms 16 Morgan Stanley Capital I 2005-IQ9 ratings

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

April 13 - OVERVIEW	
     -- We affirmed our ratings on 16 classes from Morgan Stanley Capital I 	
Trust 2005-IQ9, a U.S. CMBS transaction.	
     -- The affirmations of the ratings on the principal and interest 	
certificates primarily reflect credit enhancement and liquidity levels that 	
provide adequate support through various stress scenarios.	
 	
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 13, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings 	
Services today affirmed its ratings on 16 classes of commercial mortgage 	
pass-through certificates from Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2005-IQ9, a U.S. 	
commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. 	
	
The affirmations of the ratings on the principal and interest certificates 	
follow our analysis of the transaction primarily using our U.S. conduit/fusion 	
CMBS criteria, which included a review of credit characteristics of the 	
remaining collateral in the pool and subordination and liquidity support 	
levels that we consider to be consistent with our outstanding ratings on these 	
classes. Our ratings analysis also considered the potential decline in credit 	
support that we anticipate will occur upon the eventual resolution of six 	
($14.4 million, 1.2%) of the nine ($25.0 million, 2.1%) loans that are with 	
the special servicer. We also considered the monthly interest shortfalls that 	
are affecting the trust. As of the March 15, 2012, trustee remittance report, 	
the trust experienced monthly interest shortfalls totaling $46,449, which 	
affected classes M through O.	
	
We affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the class X-1 and X-Y interest-only (IO) 	
certificates based on our current criteria.	
	
Our analysis of the transaction included a review of the credit 	
characteristics of all of the remaining loans in the pool and the transaction 	
structure. Using servicer-provided financial information, we calculated an 	
adjusted debt service coverage (DSC) of 1.37x and a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio 	
of 82.9%. We further stressed the loans' cash flows under our 'AAA' scenario 	
to yield a weighted average DSC of 0.95x and an LTV ratio of 104.6%. The 	
implied defaults and loss severity under the 'AAA' scenario were 52.4% and 	
28.0%, respectively. The DSC and LTV calculations noted above exclude six 	
($14.4 million, 1.2%) of the transaction's nine ($25.0 million, 2.1%) 	
specially serviced loans, two ($13.9 million, 1.1%) defeased loans, and 66 	
($154.2 million, 12.7%) cooperative apartment loans. We separately estimated 	
losses for the excluded specially serviced loans and included them in our 	
'AAA' scenario implied default and loss severity figures. We excluded the 	
cooperative apartment loans because they did not default under our 'AAA' 	
scenario due to extremely low leverage.	
	
CREDIT CONSIDERATIONS 	
	
As of the March 15, 2012, trustee remittance report, nine ($25.0 million, 	
2.1%) loans in the pool were with the special servicers, C-III Asset 	
Management (C-III) and NCB FSB (NCB). The reported payment statuses of the 	
specially serviced loans are as follows: three are in foreclosure ($6.3 	
million, 0.5%); two are matured balloon loans ($5.4 million, 0.5%); one is 	
late, but less than 30 days delinquent ($2.9 million, 0.2%); one is in its 	
grace period ($0.9 million, 0.1%); and two are current ($9.5 million, 0.8%). 	
Appraisal reduction amounts (ARAs) totaling $1.5 million are in effect for 	
three of the specially serviced loans. Details of the two largest specially 	
serviced loans are as follows: 	
	
The Eastwyck Village Town Houses loan ($6.8 million, 0.6%) is the largest 	
specially serviced loan in the pool. The loan is secured by a 441-unit 	
cooperative apartment located in Decatur Ga.. The loan's payment status was 	
reported as current. According to NCB, the loan was transferred to special 	
servicing on Feb. 17, 2012, when the borrower incurred financial difficulties 	
due to increasing vacancy at the property. Per the most recent operating 	
statement, occupancy was 95% for year-end 2010. 	
	
The 3965 Durango loan ($3.3 million, 0.3%) is the second-largest specially 	
serviced loan in the pool. The loan is secured by a 25,116-sq.-ft. office 	
property located in Las Vegas. According to C-III, the loan, which was 	
reported as a matured balloon loan, was transferred to the special servicer on 	
Jan. 21, 2011, due to imminent payment default. As of September 2010, the 	
reported DSC was 1.53x. We expect a significant loss upon the eventual 	
resolution of this loan.	
	
The remaining seven specially serviced loans have individual balances that 	
represent less than 0.3% of the total pool balance. ARAs totaling $1.5 million 	
are in effect for three of the seven remaining specially serviced loans. We 	
estimated losses for five of the seven remaining specially serviced loans, 	
arriving at a weighted-average loss severity of 29.8%. One of the remaining 	
two loans is a recent transfer, while a modification is being finalized for 	
the other loan. 	
	
TRANSACTION SUMMARY	
	
As of the March 15, 2012, trustee remittance report, the total pool balance 	
was $1.21 billion, which is 79.2% of the pool balance at issuance. The pool 	
includes 218 loans, down from 241 loans at issuance. Wells Fargo Commercial 	
Mortgage Servicing (Wells Fargo) is the master servicer for 151 loans ($1.06 	
billion, 87.2%) secured by a variety of commercial real estate property types, 	
and NCB is the master servicer for 67 loans ($154.9 million, 12.8%) secured by 	
cooperative apartment loans. Excluding the cooperative apartment loans, the 	
master servicers provided financial information for 96.4% of the nondefeased 	
loans in the pool, the majority of which was full-year 2010 data (47.0%) or 	
September 2011 data (29.7%). We calculated a weighted average DSC of 1.66x for 	
the loans in the pool based on the servicer-reported figures. Our adjusted DSC 	
and LTV ratio were 1.37x and 82.9%, respectively. Our adjusted DSC and LTV 	
figures exclude six ($14.4 million, 1.2%) of the transaction's nine ($25.0 	
million, 2.1%) specially serviced loans, two ($13.9 million, 1.1%) defeased 	
loans, and 66 ($154.2 million, 12.7%) cooperative apartment loans. According 	
to the March 15, 2012, trustee remittance report, to date, the transaction has 	
experienced $11.8 million in principal losses in connection with six loans. 	
Forty-nine loans ($162.5 million, 13.4%) in the pool are on the master 	
servicers' combined watchlist. Twenty-seven loans ($107.9 million, 8.9%) have 	
a reported DSC of less than 1.10x, 18 of which ($78.4 million, 6.5%) have a 	
reported DSC of less than 1.00x.	
	
SUMMARY OF TOP 10 LOANS	
	
The top 10 loans have an aggregate outstanding balance of $606.1 million 	
(49.9%). Using servicer-reported numbers, we calculated a weighted average DSC 	
of 1.81x for nine of the top 10 loans. The 10th-largest loan is a cooperative 	
apartment loan and does not have financial data available. Our adjusted DSC 	
and LTV ratio for these nine loans were 1.62x and 91.2%, respectively. None of 	
the top 10 loans appear on the master servicer's combined watchlist.	
	
The 125 Park Avenue loan ($146.3 million, 12.1%) is the largest loan in the 	
pool and is secured by a 603,433-sq.-ft. office building in New York. Wells 	
Fargo reported a DSC of 1.94x for nine months ended Sept. 30, 2011, and 	
occupancy of 94% reported June 30, 2011.	
	
Standard & Poor's stressed the loans in the pool according to its current 	
criteria. The resultant credit enhancement levels are consistent with the 	
affirmed ratings. 	
	
Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 	
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
 	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario and Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of the Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.	
     -- U.S. Government Support In Structured Finance And Public Finance 	
Ratings, published Sept. 19, 2011.	
     -- Updated Defeasance Criteria For U.S. CMBS Transactions, published Aug. 	
16, 2011.	
     -- U.S. CMBS Rating Methodology And Assumptions For Conduit/Fusion Pools, 	
published Nov. 3, 2010.	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing The Major Property Types In 	
U.S. CMBS Transactions, published June 14, 2010.	
     -- Global Methodology For Rating Interest-Only Securities, published 	
April 15, 2010.	
     -- U.S. CMBS 'AAA' Scenario Loss And Recovery Application, published July 	
21, 2009.	
     -- Standard & Poor's Defeasance Criteria For U.S. CMBS Transactions, 	
published April 4, 2003. 	
 	
 	
RATINGS AFFIRMED	
	
Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2005-IQ9 	
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates 	
	
Class    Rating                      Credit enhancement (%)	
A-3      AAA (sf)                                     24.27	
A-4      AAA (sf)                                     24.27	
A-5      AAA (sf)                                     24.27	
A-AB     AAA (sf)                                     24.27	
A-1A     AAA (sf)                                     24.27	
A-J      AA- (sf)                                     13.54	
B        A (sf)                                       10.86	
C        A- (sf)                                       9.91	
D        BBB+ (sf)                                     7.70	
E        BBB (sf)                                      6.44	
F        BBB- (sf)                                     5.18	
G        BB+ (sf)                                      4.23	
H        CCC+ (sf)                                     2.81	
J        CCC (sf)                                      2.34	
X-1      AAA (sf)                                       N/A	
X-Y      AAA (sf)                                       N/A	
 	
N/A--Not applicable.

