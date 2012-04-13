FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises IBK DPR Securitizadora (Interbank) 2009-A
April 13, 2012 / 7:26 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises IBK DPR Securitizadora (Interbank) 2009-A

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

April 13 - OVERVIEW	
     -- IBK DPR Securitizadora (Banco Internacional del Peru- Interbank)'s 	
series 2009-A note issuance is a securitization of all current and future U.S. 	
dollar-denominated diversified payment rights, consisting of SWIFT 	
MT100-category payment order messages that Banco Internacional del Peru - 	
Interbank (Interbank) receives as a result of its international financial 	
operations.	
     -- We raised our rating on the series 2009-A notes to 'A-' from 'BBB+'.	
     -- The upgrade follows our review of the rating under our recently 	
revised financial future flow criteria. 	
     -- The rating reflects our view of Interbank's ability to generate the 	
specific flow of receivables that are being securitized, the transaction's 	
supportive structural features, and our view of sovereign interference risk 	
using our updated approach to rating financial future flow transactions.  	
	
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 13, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings 	
Services today raised its rating on IBK DPR Securitizadora (Banco 	
Internacional del Peru-Interbank)'s US$121.2 million floating-rate notes 	
series 2009-A due June 15, 2016, to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. 	
	
The note issuance is a securitization of all current and future U.S. 	
dollar-denominated diversified payment rights, consisting of Society for 	
Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT) MT100-category 	
payment order messages. These payment order messages are a product of 	
Interbank's international financial operations. 	
	
Today's upgrade follows the review of the rating under Standard & Poor's 	
recently revised financial future flow criteria (for more information, see 	
"Global Financial Future Flow Transaction Methodology And Assumptions," 	
published Nov. 14, 2011).   	
	
The rating reflects our view of:  	
     -- Interbank's ability to generate the specific flow of receivables that 	
are being securitized; 	
     -- The transaction's supportive structural features; and 	
     -- Our view of Peru's sovereign interference risk. 	
	
The supportive structural features include the strong credit enhancement 	
through overcollateralization and the strong transaction-adjusted bank 	
liquidity. The transaction also benefits from a cash-sharing mechanism, early 	
amortization triggers, and features that mitigate sovereign interference 	
through the use of both offshore lockbox accounts and designated depository 	
banks. Moreover, the transaction benefits from a true sale of the assets to an 	
offshore special purpose vehicle (SPV).  	
	
IBK DPR Securitizadora (Interbank)'s transaction performance remains strong 	
with a 48.2x debt service coverage ratio as of the fourth quarter of 2011.	
	
We will continue to surveil our rating on the transaction and revise it as 	
necessary to reflect any changes in the transaction's underlying credit 	
quality.	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 	
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Research Update: Banco Internacional del Peru-Interbank Long-Term 	
Rating Raised To 'BBB', Outlook Stable, published Dec. 13, 2011.	
     -- Global Financial Future Flow Transaction Methodology And Assumptions, 	
published Nov. 14, 2011.	
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, published Nov. 9, 2011.	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.	
     -- The Three Building Blocks of an Emerging Markets Future Flow 	
Transaction Rating, published Nov. 16, 2004.

