TEXT-Fitch publishes technology quarterly handbook
#Market News
April 13, 2012

TEXT-Fitch publishes technology quarterly handbook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Technology Quarterly Handbook --
Company Financial Trends and Liquidity AnalysisApril 13 - Fitch Ratings published its 'Technology Quarterly Handbook'
report today. This 100-page report provides a summary of operating performance,
credit metrics, and liquidity positions of technology companies, as well as
sub-sector overviews for semiconductors, IT Distributors, Hardware, Software, IT
Services and EMS.	
	
The report has company pages for all rated Fitch entities that discuss key
credit strengths, concerns and other considerations, risks to the ratings, key
metrics, maturity schedules and organization charts.	
	
The report, 'Technology Quarterly Handbook' is available on the Fitch web site
at 'www.fitchratings.com'.	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
--'Technology Quarterly Handbook - Company Financial Trends and Liquidity
Analysis' dated Jan. 6, 2012.

