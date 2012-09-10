FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Agilent Technologies proposed notes
September 10, 2012 / 3:20 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Agilent Technologies proposed notes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its assigned its
'BBB+' rating to Santa Clara, Calif.-based Agilent Technologies Inc.'s proposed
$400 million senior notes due 2022 with amounts and rates to be determined by
market conditions.

The company will use the proceeds to fund its upcoming $250 million maturity 
and bolster U.S. cash for general corporate purposes. 

The ratings reflect Agilent's "satisfactory" business risk profile and 
"intermediate" financial risk profile, according to our criteria. The ratings 
also reflect our base-case expectation that 2012 organic revenue growth will 
moderate to about 6% and EBITDA margins will remain in the low 20% area, with 
some expansion because of operating leverage, productivity improvement, and 
Varian integration synergies. We still expect adjusted debt leverage to be 
about 1.5x through 2012, and expect growth in Asian markets--particularly in 
the electronic measurement division--to support the growth rate. While 
Agilent's exposure to cyclical end markets could jeopardize our expectations, 
the rating could tolerate our stress case, which contemplates a 15% revenue 
decline and EBITDA margins of 15% for a short duration. 


RATINGS LIST
Agilent Technologies Inc.

Corporate credit rating                BBB+/Stable/--

Rating Assigned
   $400 mil. notes due 2022            BBB+

