TEXT-S&P rates Agilent Technologies proposed notes

Sept 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its assigned its 'BBB+' rating to Santa Clara, Calif.-based Agilent Technologies Inc.'s proposed $400 million senior notes due 2022 with amounts and rates to be determined by market conditions. The company will use the proceeds to fund its upcoming $250 million maturity and bolster U.S. cash for general corporate purposes. The ratings reflect Agilent's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile, according to our criteria. The ratings also reflect our base-case expectation that 2012 organic revenue growth will moderate to about 6% and EBITDA margins will remain in the low 20% area, with some expansion because of operating leverage, productivity improvement, and Varian integration synergies. We still expect adjusted debt leverage to be about 1.5x through 2012, and expect growth in Asian markets--particularly in the electronic measurement division--to support the growth rate. While Agilent's exposure to cyclical end markets could jeopardize our expectations, the rating could tolerate our stress case, which contemplates a 15% revenue decline and EBITDA margins of 15% for a short duration. RATINGS LIST Agilent Technologies Inc. Corporate credit rating BBB+/Stable/-- Rating Assigned $400 mil. notes due 2022 BBB+