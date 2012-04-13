FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Windsor, Ontario debt 'AA'
#Market News
April 13, 2012 / 7:46 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Windsor, Ontario debt 'AA'

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

April 13 - Overview	
     -- We are assigning our 'AA' issue-level rating to the City of Windsor's 	
senior unsecured debenture due 2030.	
     -- We are also affirming our 'AA' long-term issuer credit rating on the 	
city. 	
     -- In part, the rating reflects our view of a very strong financial risk 	
profile, as the city's low debt burden, robust liquidity, and healthy 	
budgetary performance all show.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that, in the 	
next two years, Windsor's financial risk profile will remain strong.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'AA' 	
issue-level rating to the City of Windsor's senior unsecured debenture due 	
2030. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'AA' long-term issuer 	
credit rating on Windsor, in the Province of Ontario (AA-/Stable/A-1+). The 	
outlook is stable.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on the city reflect Standard & Poor's opinion of the following 	
strengths:	
     -- Low debt burden. With no upcoming debt issuance and an amortizing debt 	
structure, we expect Windsor's tax-supported debt to decline to 20%-25% of 	
consolidated operating revenues by the end of 2013 (Standard & 	
Poor's-projected), compared with 30% as at Dec. 31, 2010. While this level 	
would be below-average for similarly rated peers, the city's large unfunded 	
liabilities, particularly the postretirement benefits, which are considerably 	
higher than those of domestic peers, somewhat encumber its profile;	
     -- Robust liquidity. At fiscal year-end 2010 (Dec. 31), free cash and 	
liquid assets represented about 964% of debt service. Also bolstering 	
Windsor's liquidity is a C$100 million committed line of credit. Standard & 	
Poor's expects that the city will maintain its strong liquidity in the next 	
two years; and	
     -- Healthy budgetary performance. In 2010, Windsor's operating balance 	
modestly improved to about 11.1% of operating revenue, compared with 7.5% in 	
2009. The city's overall budgetary position, which includes capital revenues 	
and expenditures, remained near-balance, which means that it is generating 	
sufficient liquidity to fund a portion of its capital program. Windsor's 	
after-capital spending deficit at fiscal year-end 2010 represented about 0.3% 	
of total revenues. We expect the city's after-capital balances to remain 	
positive or near-balanced in the near term.	
	
We believe the following factors constrain the ratings:	
	
     -- A relatively weaker economy compared with that of similarly rated 	
peers. Although the city's unemployment situation has improved in recent 	
years, decreasing to 11.2% in 2011 from 13.0% in 2009, it still remains among 	
the highest in Canada. Windsor continues to face repercussions from the 	
economic slowdown, particularly in manufacturing (and especially within the 	
auto sector), where its exposure is high compared with that of similarly rated 	
peers. Even so, it has had some success with diversification initiatives. 	
Sectors of focus include the renewable energy sector, health and life science, 	
higher education, and tourism; and	
     -- Somewhat limited budgetary flexibility. We believe that the city has 	
made considerable strides in reducing its cost structure in the past two years 	
(namely through its use of attrition of staff and outsourcing nonessential 	
services). However, it might need to consider alternative strategies to 	
address budgetary issues. 	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that, in the next 	
two years, Windsor's financial risk profile will remain strong. A positive 	
rating action is likely during our two-year outlook horizon if the city can 	
sustain a track record of improving budgetary performance and sustained 	
improvement in the economy, as reflected by declining unemployment rates. 	
Downward pressure on the outlook or ratings could result from budgetary 	
performance deteriorating, or significant problems with the local economy.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 	
2010	
	
Ratings List	
Rating Assigned	
	
Windsor (City of)	
 Senior debenture due 2030       AA	
	
Rating Affirmed	
	
Windsor (City of)	
 Issuer credit rating            AA/Stable/--	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

