FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P cuts IAP Worldwide rating to 'CCC'
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 13, 2012 / 8:06 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P cuts IAP Worldwide rating to 'CCC'

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Overview	
     -- U.S.-based technical and logistics services provider IAP Worldwide has 	
not finalized the refinancing of its first-lien credit facility that matures 	
at the end of 2012 or its second-lien facility which matures in 2013. 	
     -- We believe this increases the possibility for a selective default as 	
defined by our criteria; however, a refinancing that satisfies IAP's original 	
obligations is still a possibility.	
     -- We are lowering our ratings on IAP, including the corporate credit 	
rating to 'CCC' from 'CCC+', and revising the CreditWatch implications to 	
developing from negative. 	
	
Rating Action	
On April 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on 	
Cape Canaveral, Fla.-based IAP Worldwide Services Inc., including the 	
corporate credit rating to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'. At the same time, the ratings 	
remain on CreditWatch but with revised implications, to developing from 	
negative.	
	
Rationale	
The rating actions reflect our view that the risk of a selective default has 	
increased because IAP has not yet refinanced its credit facilities, which 	
include a first-lien facility due at the end of the year and a second-lien 	
term loan due in mid-2013. We believe the risk of an exchange at less than the 	
promised amount for the company's debt instruments--tantamount to a default 	
under our criteria--has increased. However, the revision of the CreditWatch 	
implications to developing from negative recognizes the potential for an 	
upgrade if a refinancing results in adequate compensation to lenders and we do 	
not deem the transaction to be a distressed exchange. 	
	
As a result of the upcoming maturities, we assess liquidity as "weak" 	
according to our criteria despite decent cash balances (more than $60 million 	
at year-end). We consider the company's financial risk profile to be "highly 	
leveraged" in part because we believe IAP's owner, Cerberus Capital Management 	
L.P., could pursue very aggressive financial policies. 	
	
The ratings on IAP also reflect the company's "weak" business risk profile, 	
marked by revenue concentration from large contracts and the less-predictable 	
nature of contingency operations. Although the company has a good rebid record 	
on contracts and low fixed capital requirements, we believe its EBITDA margin 	
will remain thin at less than 10%. We believe the company's margins are 	
consistent with a highly competitive market for its services. We believe 	
potential cuts in federal defense spending, given current deficit-reduction 	
efforts, present risks to demand for IAP's services over time. 	
	
Liquidity	
We view IAP's liquidity as "weak." The company's first-lien term loan has more 	
than $330 million outstanding and is due at the end of 2012. Its $34 million 	
revolving credit facility is also set to expire at the end of the year. The 	
company's second-lien term loan (more than $130 million outstanding) is due in 	
2013. Barring a refinancing, the company would have a significant shortfall in 	
projected uses of funds relative to sources of funds for 2012. 	
	
Recovery analysis	
Our ratings on the company's first-lien term loan and revolving credit 	
facility, both 'CCC' (the same as the corporate credit rating), are on 	
CreditWatch with developing implications. The recovery ratings on this debt 	
are both '3', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive meaningful 	
(50%-70%) recovery of principal in a payment default scenario. 	
	
Our 'CC' rating (two notches below the corporate credit rating) on the 	
second-lien term loan is also on CreditWatch with developing implications. The 	
recovery rating on this term loan is '6', indicating our expectation of 	
negligible (0-10%) recovery. We plan to update our recovery report once we 	
resolve the CreditWatch.	
	
CreditWatch	
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch as soon as we have adequate details. The 	
CreditWatch listing reflects the potential for a downgrade if the company 	
completes a refinancing that we believe does not fulfill the originally 	
promised obligations or qualifies as a distressed exchange under our criteria. 	
On the other hand, we could raise the ratings if the company addresses its 	
upcoming debt maturities in a manner that fulfills the originally promised 	
obligations. We believe the corporate credit rating would likely be either 	
'CCC+' or 'B-' following a refinancing and would largely depend on our 	
assessment of the company's operating prospects and the new capital 	
structure--including the new maturity date of its credit facilities and 	
covenant headroom.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept 28, 2011	
     -- Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, 	
Update, May 12, 2009	
     -- How Standard & Poor's Uses Its 'CCC' Rating, Dec. 12, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded; CreditWatch Action	
                                       To                 From	
IAP Worldwide Services Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating               CCC/Watch Dev/--   CCC+/Watch Neg/--	
 Senior secured (first-lien)           CCC/Watch Dev      CCC+/Watch Neg	
  Recovery rating                      3                  3	
 Senior secured (second-lien)          CC/Watch Dev       CCC-/Watch Neg	
  Recovery rating                      6                  6	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.