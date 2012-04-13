FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings on Wells Fargo unaffected by results
April 13, 2012 / 8:11 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings on Wells Fargo unaffected by results

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

April 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings on
Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC; A+/Negative/A-1) are unaffected by the company's
strong first-quarter results.	
	
WFC generated $6.6 billion in pretax income, up 23.4% year over year. 	
First-quarter results benefited from a $400 million reserve release, down from 	
$600 million last quarter, in addition to good growth in noninterest income. 	
Pretax, preprovision earnings totaled $8.6 billion in the first quarter, up 	
from $7.6 billion in first-quarter 2011. Expense reduction is on track as the 	
company confirmed a target of $11.25 billion in noninterest expense for the 	
fourth quarter of 2012, up from $11.0 billion last quarter. Projected expenses 	
are higher as revenues are increasing more than expected and faster than 	
expenses. The completion of the Wachovia merger integration in the first 	
quarter of 2012 is contributing to expense control.	
	
Credit quality continues to improve, but the rate of improvement is moderating 	
as losses return to more normal levels. The net charge-off ratio declined for 	
the eighth consecutive quarter to 1.25% from last quarter's 1.36%, and a 	
provision of $2.0 billion was down from $2.2 billion in first-quarter 2011. 	
The Purchase Credit Impaired portfolio could still pose incremental credit 	
risk in the event of an economic downturn, but it continues to perform better 	
than we had expected.	
	
Reported total nonperforming assets were up slightly to 3.5% from 3.4% the 	
previous quarter because of changes to regulatory guidance. Without these 	
changes, total nonperforming assets would have decreased in the first quarter. 	
Core loans were essentially flat in the quarter. We expect WFC to soon close 	
on the acquisition of $3.9 billion in energy loans from BNP. In addition, we 	
expect WFC to continue to look at assets that European banks are selling. 	
Average core deposits increased 3% during the quarter.	
	
The net interest margin (NIM) increased 2 basis points (bps) to 3.91% because 	
of an increase in long-term securities and reduced deposit costs. We expect 	
continued improvements in the NIM to be difficult until rates begin to rise.	
	
Estimated Tier 1 common equity increased a strong 49 bps to 9.95% during the 	
quarter and 102 bps from one year ago. The company reported an estimated Basel 	
III Tier 1 common ratio of 7.81%, up 31 bps from last quarter. Over time we 	
believe that WFC will continue to increase capital levels in anticipation of 	
Basel III while also prudently returning capital to shareholders. The dividend 	
was increased to 22 cents a share from 12 cents a share after the Federal 	
Reserve did not object to WFC's capital plan. The company also plans on 	
repurchasing more shares in 2012 than in 2011 and further selective 	
redemptions of trust-preferred securities that no longer count as Tier 1 	
capital under the Dodd-Frank Act. 	
	
The negative outlook on WFC reflects the outlook on the U.S. sovereign rating 	
given the extraordinary government support we incorporate into our issuer 	
credit rating on WFC. If we were to lower the U.S. sovereign rating by one 	
notch to 'AA', we would also lower the issuer credit rating on WFC because we 	
would remove the one notch of support we currently factor into the rating. 	
Similarly, we could revise our outlook on WFC to stable if we were to revise 	
our outlook on the U.S. sovereign rating to stable. Otherwise, WFC's 	
fundamental credit trends are stable.	
	
	
Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 	
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 	
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 	
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 	
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 	
decisions.S&P RTGS ON WELLS FARGO & CO. UNAFFECTED BY STRONG Q1 RESULTS

