TEXT-S&P affirms Interinsurance Exchange of the Automobile Club

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Rating Action On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AApi' counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Interinsurance Exchange of the Automobile Club (Auto Club) and its subsidiaries, which include Automobile Club Inter-Insurance Exchange and its subsidiaries Auto Club Family Insurance Co. and Auto Club Insurance Co. of Florida. The companies are members of Auto Club Enterprises Insurance Group and participate in an interaffiliate pool, so we rate them as a group. Rationale The ratings reflect the pooling members' very strong capitalization, strong operating results and liquidity, and market-leading position in the California private-passenger automobile market. Relatively high geographic concentration, focused product offerings, and relatively high allocation to equity in the investment portfolio partially offset these positive factors. In 2011, the group achieved a five-year average combined ratio and return on revenues of 98% and 16%, respectively. Auto Club, Automobile Club Interinsurance Exchange, and its subsidiaries (unrated Auto Club Casualty Co., Auto Club Indemnity Co., Auto Club Insurance Co. of Florida, and AAA Texas County Mutual Insurance Co.) operate under an intercompany pooling agreement. Auto Club is a reciprocal insurer with 92% of the group's total net premiums earned in 2011. It offers personal insurance products primarily to members of the Automobile Club of Southern California, which is a nonprofit mutual benefit corporation. Related Criteria And Research Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Automobile Club Inter-Insurance Exchange (Unsolicited Ratings) Auto Club Family Insurance Co. (Unsolicited Ratings) Interinsurance Exchange of the Automobile Club (Unsolicited Ratings) Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency AApi/--/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency AApi/--/-- (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)