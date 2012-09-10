FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 10, 2012 / 4:10 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms Interinsurance Exchange of the Automobile Club

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Rating Action
On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AApi' 
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Interinsurance Exchange 
of the Automobile Club (Auto Club) and its subsidiaries, which include 
Automobile Club Inter-Insurance Exchange and its subsidiaries Auto Club Family 
Insurance Co. and Auto Club Insurance Co. of Florida. The companies are 
members of Auto Club Enterprises Insurance Group and participate in an 
interaffiliate pool, so we rate them as a group.

Rationale
The ratings reflect the pooling members' very strong capitalization, strong 
operating results and liquidity, and market-leading position in the California 
private-passenger automobile market. Relatively high geographic concentration, 
focused product offerings, and relatively high allocation to equity in the 
investment portfolio partially offset these positive factors. In 2011, the 
group achieved a five-year average combined ratio and return on revenues of 
98% and 16%, respectively.

Auto Club, Automobile Club Interinsurance Exchange, and its subsidiaries 
(unrated Auto Club Casualty Co., Auto Club Indemnity Co., Auto Club Insurance 
Co. of Florida, and AAA Texas County Mutual Insurance Co.) operate under an 
intercompany pooling agreement. Auto Club is a reciprocal insurer with 92% of 
the group's total net premiums earned in 2011. It offers personal insurance 
products primarily to members of the Automobile Club of Southern California, 
which is a nonprofit mutual benefit corporation.

Related Criteria And Research
Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Automobile Club Inter-Insurance Exchange (Unsolicited Ratings)
Auto Club Family Insurance Co. (Unsolicited Ratings)
Interinsurance Exchange of the Automobile Club (Unsolicited Ratings)
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        AApi/--/--         
 Financial Strength Rating
  Local Currency                        AApi/--/--         

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

