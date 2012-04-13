FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2012 / 8:26 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: rising stars count increases to six

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 13 - The number of rising stars has increased to six from one since
the past reporting period, said and article published today by Standard & Poor's
Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Rising Stars In Emerging And Developed
Markets, Including The U.S. And Europe: The Count Increases Considerably."	
	
We define rising stars as issuers that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has 	
upgraded to investment grade from speculative grade. 	
	
"Even though the count has considerably increased, it is generally a lower 	
total than historical figures," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's 	
Global Fixed Income Research. "When looking at this same time period in each 	
of the past five years, we found that the median count of rising stars is 13."	
	
Since the last report, 23 issuers have the greatest potential for upgrades to 	
investment grade, which is an increase of three. "This suggests that the count 	
of rising stars may increase at a faster rate," said Ms. Vazza. 	
	
The 23 potential rising stars account for $93.8 (EUR71.6) billion in rated debt,	
which is significantly less than the $181.7 (EUR138.8) billion in rated debt of 	
the 42 potential fallen angels (the count of entities most at risk of 	
downgrades to speculative grade) as of April 9, 2012. 	
	
The number of potential rising stars increased to 23 from 20, with three 	
removals and six additions.	
	
We define potential rising stars as entities that Standard & Poor's may 	
upgrade to investment grade. These issuers are currently rated 'BB+', and the 	
rating either has a positive outlook or is on CreditWatch with positive 	
implications.	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 	
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 	
representative provided.

