TEXT-S&P cuts Digital Generation rating to 'B+'

Overview -- U.S. video advertising delivery company Digital Generation's operating performance has been below our expectations. -- We are lowering our ratings (including the corporate credit rating) on Digital Generation to 'B+' from 'BB-'. -- All ratings (including the corporate credit rating) remain on CreditWatch with negative implications. -- The continued CreditWatch listing reflects the possibility that the strategic alternative ultimately chosen could hurt the company's credit profile. Rating Action On Sept. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings (including the corporate credit rating) on Irving, Texas-based Digital Generation Inc. to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The ratings remain on CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on July 18, 2012. The recovery rating on the secured debt remains at '3', indicating expectations for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery of principal in the event of default. The rating action is based on Digital Generation's weaker-than-expected operating performance in the second quarter of 2012 and possible financial covenant pressure if operating performance does not strengthen in the second half of 2012 and into 2013. Rationale The original CreditWatch listing was based on Digital Generation's July announcement that it was exploring strategic alternatives to increase shareholder value. Possible alternatives include partnerships, business model alternatives, a sale, or other transaction. Digital Generation's operating performance has been below our expectations. In the second quarter, organic revenues declined 6% year over year, mainly on weakness in its online segment, and EBITDA declined 12% year over year. Actual revenue growth during the quarter was 42%, benefiting from acquisitions. The online segment was affected by soft demand in Europe as the region dealt with macroeconomic concerns and some technology transition issues in North America. Digital Generation's TV segment is more stable, but its profitability is being affected by lower spending by movie studio clients as well as overall pricing pressure. As a result, we are reducing our growth expectations for Digital Generation. We now expect about 20% revenue growth (mainly from acquisitions) in 2012, and low-single-digit percentage revenue growth in 2013. Our EBITDA expectations for 2012 and 2013 are for mid- to low-single-digit percentage annual EBITDA growth. In the quarter, Digital Generation's margin of compliance with financial covenants tightened to about 10% because of the EBITDA decline and a 0.25x step-down in the maximum debt leverage ratio. We believe the company can maintain an adequate level covenant compliance over the short term, with $57 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, and our expectation of more than $50 million in discretionary cash flow in 2012 and 2013. If operating performance proves weaker than our revised expectations, the margin of compliance with covenants could narrow when the maximum debt leverage ratio steps down again in June 2013. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, debt leverage was 3.8x, down modestly from 4.0x at the end of 2011, resulting from debt reduction. CreditWatch In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will assess the likely credit impact of the strategic alternative chosen by Digital Generation's board of directors and discuss with the management team its operating and financial strategies. If the company's margin of financial covenant compliance decreases further from the current level without prospects of a reversal, and cash and short-term investments decline meaningfully, we could lower the ratings to 'B' prior to resolution of the CreditWatch. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded To From Digital Generation Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Watch Neg/-- BB-/Watch Neg/-- Senior Secured B+/Watch Neg BB-/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 3 3