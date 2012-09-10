FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Clorox Co notes 'BBB+'
September 10, 2012 / 5:35 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Clorox Co notes 'BBB+'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Sept 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BBB+' senior unsecured debt rating to Oakland, Calif.-based Clorox Co.'s
proposed $600 million notes due 2022. We expect the proposed notes to be issued
under the consumer products company's Rule 415 shelf registration statement
filed Nov. 14, 2011. 

We expect the company to use net proceeds from the note issuance for general 
corporate purposes, including repayment of all or a portion of the company's 
$350 million notes due October 2012, and retirement of commercial paper 
borrowings. Total debt outstanding pro forma for the proposed issuance is 
about $2.7 billion. 

All of our existing ratings on Clorox, including the 'BBB+' corporate credit 
rating, remain unchanged. The outlook is negative.

Standard & Poor's assessment of Clorox's business risk profile as "strong" 
reflects the company's broad portfolio of household products with good market 
shares and fairly consistent profitability, partially offset by its lack of 
international geographic diversity relative to its peers and susceptibility to 
commodity cost volatility. Clorox's "intermediate" financial risk profile 
reflects its satisfactory cash flow generation, though its pro forma credit 
ratios, including about 2.8x leverage and 25% funds from operations (FFO) to 
total debt, are a bit weak. We could lower the ratings over the next 12-24 
months if we believe Clorox might not improve credit ratios to levels which 
are clearly consistent with the "intermediate" financial risk descriptor 
category, including about 2.5x leverage and 30% FFO to total debt. (For the 
complete corporate credit rationale, see Standard & Poor's research analysis 
on Clorox published July 23, 2012.)

RATING LIST
Clorox Co.
 Corporate credit rating            BBB+/Negative/A-2

Rating assigned
Clorox Co.
 Senior unsecured
  $600 million notes due 2022       BBB+

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

