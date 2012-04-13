TEXT-Fitch affirms Sidetur's IDRs at 'B-'

April 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Siderurgica del Turbio S.A.'s (Sidetur) ratings as follows: --Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B-'; --National scale ratings at 'BB+(ven)'; --National short-term rating at 'F2(ven)'. Fitch has also affirmed the ratings of Sidetur's USD100 million 10% senior unsecured notes due 2016 issued through its wholly-owned subsidiary Sidetur Finance B.V. at 'B-/RR4'. The Rating Outlook is Negative. Ongoing Expropriation Process: Sidetur's ratings and Negative Outlook reflect the ongoing developments and uncertainty surrounding the expropriation of Sidetur's steel mills and related assets, and, in particular, the unknown dollar value that it will receive from the Venezuelan government for those assets. The ratings and Outlook also take into consideration the uncertainty surrounding the timeliness of payment from the government, which could inadvertently lead to the change of control clause being triggered, and the likelihood of Sidetur remaining a going concern once the asset expropriation process is completed. When the expropriation of the company's steel mills are complete, Sidetur's owners, Sivensa, will receive a sum from the Venezuelan government, all or part of which will be used to prepay the outstanding USD81.3 million of the bonds, leaving Sidetur with no operating assets. Better Product Mix: Sidetur's EBITDA generation increased as a result of better pricing and product mix to USD62 million in fiscal 2011 from USD33 million in fiscal 2010, while the cost of raw materials remained mostly unchanged over the year. This improvement was achieved while revenues declined to USD355 million in fiscal 2011 from USD361 million in fiscal 2010. The price of commoditized rebar products are regulated in Venezuela. At Dec. 31, 2011, the company's LTM revenues increased to USD403 million, and EBITDA showed further improvement at USD66 million, with an EBITDA margin of 16.4%, significant improvement on 9.1% achieved in fiscal 2010. Low Leverage Maintained: The company's leverage has remained low for the rating category with its total debt-to-LTM EBITDA ratio at 1.2 times (x) and 1.0x on a net cash basis as of Dec. 31, 2011. This compares favorably to 2.8x and 1.2x, respectively, in fiscal 2010. Total debt as of the same period was USD81 million compared to USD90 million in fiscal 2010, mainly comprising the outstanding portion of the USD100 million senior unsecured notes issued by Sidetur through its 100% owned subsidiary, Sidetur Finance B.V. in 2006. Sufficient Liquidity: Sidetur's liquidity ratios are sufficient as of Dec. 31, 2011, with cash-to-short-term debt coverage at 3.4x and cash plus CFFO-to-short-term debt coverage at 12.1x. The latter ratio is tempered with cash flow generation volatility given price controls imposed on Venezuelan steel companies. In addition to Sidetur's cash and marketable securities balance of USD 17 million, the company also keeps USD6.8 million of restricted cash offshore for annual debt service requirements of the senior unsecured notes. Sidetur has a manageable debt maturity schedule to 2016 of just USD5 million a year, providing headroom. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Sidetur's cash position remains low. Fitch partly attributes this to a change in Sidetur's cash management strategy related to the company's expropriation. The company held USD17 million of cash and marketable securities, a significant reduction to USD38 million held in fiscal 2010. The cash depletion follows a dividend payment of USD54 million during fiscal 2011. Higher than Average Recoveries: Recovery for the senior unsecured notes in the event of default could be above the 'RR4' level due to Sivensa's strong reputation and conservative management, as well as the low level of debt in relation to the amount of funds the company is likely to receive from the government. The recovery was capped at the 'RR4' level due to concerns about creditor rights in Venezuela, as well as the application and legal enforceability of any claim. Please refer to Fitch's criteria report, 'Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings,' dated Feb. 23, 2011 for more information. Expropriation of Company Assets: Sidetur's ratings are dependent on the unfolding events surrounding the expropriation process of its steel mills and related assets. The ultimate expectation is that once the process is complete and the notes are prepaid, that Sidetur will become a shell company in Venezuela. Sidetur's ratings incorporate the expectation that the government of Venezuela works to avoid a situation whereby an international default occurs as a result of the nationalization process of Sidetur's assets. Sidetur's ratings therefore reflect Fitch's current expectation of the unsecured notes at Sidetur Finance B.V. being prepaid.