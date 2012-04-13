FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch servicer report on Trimont Real Estate Advisors
#Market News
April 13, 2012 / 9:06 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch servicer report on Trimont Real Estate Advisors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: TriMont Real Estate Advisors, Inc.April 13 - Fitch Ratings has published a servicer report on TriMont Real
Estate Advisors, Inc. This report provides an overview of the company's
servicing operations and a discussion of the areas evaluated by Fitch.	
	
The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:	
	
Sectors >> Structured Finance >> CMBS >> CMBS Servicers	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.	
	
