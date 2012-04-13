FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates NESCO LLC 'B', and 'B-'
#Market News
April 13, 2012 / 9:26 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates NESCO LLC 'B', and 'B-'

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

April 13 - Overview	
     -- Bluffton, Ind.-based specialty equipment rental provider NESCO LLC has 	
closed on its senior note offering to refinance a portion of existing debt and 	
fund a one-time dividend.	
     -- We are assigning our 'B' corporate credit rating to NESCO. 	
     -- We are also assigning issue and recovery ratings to the $280 million 	
second-lien notes, which the company is co-issuing with NESCO Holdings.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will 	
continue to operate with credit metrics appropriate for the rating.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' 	
corporate credit rating to privately owned Bluffton, Ind.-based NESCO LLC. The 	
outlook is stable.	
	
At the same time, Standard & Poor's assigned a 'B-' issue rating (one notch 	
below the corporate credit rating) to the $280 million senior secured 	
second-lien notes due 2017. NESCO LLC and NESCO Holdings Corp. are the 	
co-issuers of the notes. We also assigned this debt a '5' recovery rating, 	
indicating modest (10%-30%) recovery in a payment default scenario. The 	
company is using the proceeds to repay its existing bridge financing, pay down 	
a portion of its balance under its existing asset-based loan (ABL) facility, 	
and fund a $65 million dividend to its equity sponsor, Platinum Equity, and to 	
management.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on NESCO LLC reflect the company's "highly leveraged" financial 	
risk profile and "weak" business risk profile. NESCO LLC provides specialty 	
rental equipment for the electric power transmission and distribution (T&D) 	
industry. Its customers are utilities and utility contractors. We expect the 	
company's operating performance to benefit in the next 12-18 months as 	
utilities increasingly outsource T&D maintenance and construction activity and 	
utility contractors shift toward rentals versus owned equipment. 	
	
NESCO's weak business risk profile primarily reflects its narrow scope of 	
operations as a participant in the niche, competitive, and highly fragmented 	
T&D specialty equipment rental industry. The company's multiregional 	
footprint, young fleet age, and good EBITDA margin should continue to somewhat 	
temper its weaknesses. NESCO operates from 32 locations across the U.S. and 	
Canada and manages an equipment fleet of more than 2,000 units. We expect that 	
the company will maintain its dependence on the T&D end market but should 	
further expand its geographic presence over time. The company has some 	
customer concentration, in our view. 	
	
Rentals account for most of the company's sales, and lower-margin new- and 	
used-equipment sales account for a small portion. We believe rentals will 	
comprise a growing majority of the company's revenue going forward. Equipment 	
rentals likely will continue to become more popular, which we attribute to 	
contractors relying more on rentals rather than purchasing their own equipment 	
because of the limited number of projects and uncertainty on future projects. 	
NESCO had modest revenues in its fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2011. In our view, 	
improved volumes combined with increasing rental rates due to the limited 	
supply of specialty equipment should lead to revenue growth in the high single 	
digits in the next 12 months. We expect NESCO's cost flexibility and better 	
volumes to allow the company to maintain its good margins, typical for 	
equipment rental companies. 	
	
The company's financial risk profile is highly leveraged. Pro forma for the 	
recapitalization, total adjusted debt to EBITDA was about 5.8x and funds from 	
operations (FFO) to total debt was about 10%, which is in line with our 	
expectations for the rating of FFO to debt of about 10%. We believe NESCO's 	
leverage will likely improve to about 5x over the next 12 months as EBITDA 	
increases and the company repays a portion of its ABL revolver. Our ratings do 	
not incorporate the possibility of a significant acquisition or other 	
meaningful shareholder initiatives.	
	
Liquidity	
We believe NESCO has "adequate" liquidity. Our assessment of NESCO's liquidity 	
profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:	
	
     -- We believe the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and 	
facility availability, will exceed its uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 	
months.	
     -- We believe net sources will remain positive, even in the event of a 	
15% decline in EBITDA.	
     -- We expect that the company would remain in compliance with its 	
springing covenants for the ABL revolving credit facility even if EBITDA drops 	
by about 15%. 	
	
We expect NESCO to maintain negligible cash balances and to rely mainly on the 	
availability of its ABL to fund capital expenditures, its primary use of 	
funds. We estimate capital expenditures, net of asset sales, to be modest. Pro 	
forma for the refinancing, the company has roughly $90 million available under 	
its $175 million asset-based loan revolving credit facility. Springing 	
financial covenants of maximum total leverage and minimum fixed-charge 	
coverage ratios govern the credit facility. The covenants aren't in effect as 	
of Dec. 31, 2011, and we expect NESCO to maintain sufficient availability 	
under the revolver such that the covenants remain untested over the next four 	
to six quarters.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on NESCO 	
LLC, to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is stable. We expect the company to operate within credit measures 	
commensurate for the ratings, specifically FFO to debt of about 10%. 	
	
We could lower the ratings if operating performance deteriorates, which could 	
result from an unexpected decline in T&D spending, or if the company's 	
equipment purchases reduce availability under the ABL and increase the 	
likelihood that it could breach a covenant. We could also lower the ratings if 	
the company adopts a more aggressive financial policy, which may include 	
larger-than-expected acquisitions or distributions to its sponsor, causing FFO 	
to debt to remain meaningfully less than 10% for an extended period. 	
Conversely, if NESCO's business remains competitive, with healthy credit 	
measures (including FFO to debt greater than 15%), liquidity, and financial 	
policies, we could raise the ratings.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Assigned	
	
NESCO LLC	
 Corporate credit rating                   B/Stable/-- 	
	
NESCO LLC	
NESCO Holdings Corp.	
 Senior secured	
  $280 mil. second-lien notes due 2017     B-	
   Recovery rating                         5	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

