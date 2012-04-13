TEXT-S&P rates NESCO LLC 'B', and 'B-'

April 13 - Overview -- Bluffton, Ind.-based specialty equipment rental provider NESCO LLC has closed on its senior note offering to refinance a portion of existing debt and fund a one-time dividend. -- We are assigning our 'B' corporate credit rating to NESCO. -- We are also assigning issue and recovery ratings to the $280 million second-lien notes, which the company is co-issuing with NESCO Holdings. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will continue to operate with credit metrics appropriate for the rating. Rating Action On April 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' corporate credit rating to privately owned Bluffton, Ind.-based NESCO LLC. The outlook is stable. At the same time, Standard & Poor's assigned a 'B-' issue rating (one notch below the corporate credit rating) to the $280 million senior secured second-lien notes due 2017. NESCO LLC and NESCO Holdings Corp. are the co-issuers of the notes. We also assigned this debt a '5' recovery rating, indicating modest (10%-30%) recovery in a payment default scenario. The company is using the proceeds to repay its existing bridge financing, pay down a portion of its balance under its existing asset-based loan (ABL) facility, and fund a $65 million dividend to its equity sponsor, Platinum Equity, and to management. Rationale The ratings on NESCO LLC reflect the company's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile and "weak" business risk profile. NESCO LLC provides specialty rental equipment for the electric power transmission and distribution (T&D) industry. Its customers are utilities and utility contractors. We expect the company's operating performance to benefit in the next 12-18 months as utilities increasingly outsource T&D maintenance and construction activity and utility contractors shift toward rentals versus owned equipment. NESCO's weak business risk profile primarily reflects its narrow scope of operations as a participant in the niche, competitive, and highly fragmented T&D specialty equipment rental industry. The company's multiregional footprint, young fleet age, and good EBITDA margin should continue to somewhat temper its weaknesses. NESCO operates from 32 locations across the U.S. and Canada and manages an equipment fleet of more than 2,000 units. We expect that the company will maintain its dependence on the T&D end market but should further expand its geographic presence over time. The company has some customer concentration, in our view. Rentals account for most of the company's sales, and lower-margin new- and used-equipment sales account for a small portion. We believe rentals will comprise a growing majority of the company's revenue going forward. Equipment rentals likely will continue to become more popular, which we attribute to contractors relying more on rentals rather than purchasing their own equipment because of the limited number of projects and uncertainty on future projects. NESCO had modest revenues in its fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2011. In our view, improved volumes combined with increasing rental rates due to the limited supply of specialty equipment should lead to revenue growth in the high single digits in the next 12 months. We expect NESCO's cost flexibility and better volumes to allow the company to maintain its good margins, typical for equipment rental companies. The company's financial risk profile is highly leveraged. Pro forma for the recapitalization, total adjusted debt to EBITDA was about 5.8x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt was about 10%, which is in line with our expectations for the rating of FFO to debt of about 10%. We believe NESCO's leverage will likely improve to about 5x over the next 12 months as EBITDA increases and the company repays a portion of its ABL revolver. Our ratings do not incorporate the possibility of a significant acquisition or other meaningful shareholder initiatives. Liquidity We believe NESCO has "adequate" liquidity. Our assessment of NESCO's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We believe the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, will exceed its uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months. -- We believe net sources will remain positive, even in the event of a 15% decline in EBITDA. -- We expect that the company would remain in compliance with its springing covenants for the ABL revolving credit facility even if EBITDA drops by about 15%. We expect NESCO to maintain negligible cash balances and to rely mainly on the availability of its ABL to fund capital expenditures, its primary use of funds. We estimate capital expenditures, net of asset sales, to be modest. Pro forma for the refinancing, the company has roughly $90 million available under its $175 million asset-based loan revolving credit facility. Springing financial covenants of maximum total leverage and minimum fixed-charge coverage ratios govern the credit facility. The covenants aren't in effect as of Dec. 31, 2011, and we expect NESCO to maintain sufficient availability under the revolver such that the covenants remain untested over the next four to six quarters. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on NESCO LLC, to be published following this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is stable. We expect the company to operate within credit measures commensurate for the ratings, specifically FFO to debt of about 10%. We could lower the ratings if operating performance deteriorates, which could result from an unexpected decline in T&D spending, or if the company's equipment purchases reduce availability under the ABL and increase the likelihood that it could breach a covenant. We could also lower the ratings if the company adopts a more aggressive financial policy, which may include larger-than-expected acquisitions or distributions to its sponsor, causing FFO to debt to remain meaningfully less than 10% for an extended period. Conversely, if NESCO's business remains competitive, with healthy credit measures (including FFO to debt greater than 15%), liquidity, and financial policies, we could raise the ratings. 