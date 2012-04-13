FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 13, 2012 / 9:41 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P cuts 1, affirms 3 Zais Investment Grade IX ratings

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

OVERVIEW	
     -- We lowered our rating on one class from Zais Investment Grade Ltd. IX 	
and removed it from CreditWatch negative.	
     -- We affirmed our ratings on three classes from the same transaction and 	
removed two of them from CreditWatch negative.	
     -- The downgrade primarily reflects the release of our new criteria and 	
our view that there is insufficient collateral remaining to pay the class B 	
notes in full.	
	
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 13, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings 	
Services today lowered its ratings on the class B notes from Zais Investment 	
Grade Ltd. IX, a collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transaction backed by 	
tranches from other CDOs, and removed it from CreditWatch with negative 	
implications. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the A-1, A-2, and X 	
notes, and removed two of them from CreditWatch negative (see list). Zais 	
Group LLC manages the transaction.	
	
Today's rating action follows our performance review of the transaction and 	
reflects our updated criteria for CDOs backed by structured finance assets 	
(see: "Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And 	
Assumptions," published Feb. 21, 2012). In our view, insufficient collateral 	
remains to pay the B notes in full. As of the March 2012 trustee report, $280 	
million in collateral was backing $295 million in class A and B liabilities.	
	
We affirmed our ratings on the A-1, A-2, and X notes to reflect the 	
availability of credit support at the current rating levels.	
	
The remaining notes in the transaction, classes C and D, are deferrable, and 	
we lowered their ratings to 'D (sf)' in October 2011 to reflect the ongoing 	
collateral deterioration of the securities within the asset pool.	
	
We will continue to review our ratings on the notes and assess whether, in our 	
view, the ratings remain consistent with the credit enhancement available to 	
support them and take rating actions as we deem necessary.	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 	
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
	
     -- Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And 	
Assumptions, published Feb. 21, 2012.	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.	
     -- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow 	
And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009.	
     -- Application Of Supplemental Tests For Rating Global Corporate Cash 	
Flow And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009.	
     -- Update To General Cash Flow Analytics Criteria For CDO 	
Securitizations, published Oct. 17, 2006.	
     -- CDO Spotlight: General Cash Flow Analytics for CDO Securitizations, 	
published on Aug. 25, 2004.	
     -- Global Cash Flow And Synthetic CDO Criteria, published June 10, 2002.	
	
	
RATING AND CREDITWATCH ACTIONS	
	
Zais Investment Grade Ltd. IX	
                              Rating	
Class                   To           From	
A-1                     BB+ (sf)     BB+ (sf)/Watch Neg	
A-2                     B (sf)       B (sf)/Watch Neg	
B                       CC (sf)      CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
RATING AFFIRMED	
	
Zais Investment Grade Ltd. IX	
Class                   Rating	
X                       AAA (sf)	
	
OTHER RATINGS OUTSTANDING	
	
Zais Investment Grade Ltd. IX	
Class                   Rating	
C                       D (sf)	
D                       D (sf)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.