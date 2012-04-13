FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Silverleaf Finance XII LLC notes
#Market News
April 13, 2012 / 9:46 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Silverleaf Finance XII LLC notes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 13 - OVERVIEW	
     -- Silverleaf Finance XII LLC's issuance is an ABS securitization backed 	
by vacation ownership interval (timeshare) loans.	
     -- We assigned our rating to the variable funding note.	
     -- The rating reflects our view of the transaction's credit enhancement 	
and the servicer's ability and experience in the timeshare market, among other 	
factors.	
 	
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 13, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings 	
Services today assigned its rating to Silverleaf Finance XII LLC's $100 	
million variable funding note (see list).	
	
The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by vacation 	
ownership interval (timeshare) loans.	
	
The rating reflects our opinion of the credit enhancement available in the 	
form of overcollateralization, a reserve account, and available excess spread. 	
Our ratings also reflect our view of Silverleaf Resort Inc.'s servicing 	
ability and experience in the timeshare market.	
 	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
 	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities.	
	
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating 	
RATING ASSIGNED	
Silverleaf Finance XII LLC	
 	
Class       Rating       Amount (mil. $)	
A           BBB (sf)              100.00

