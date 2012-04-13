FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Kratos Defense rating to 'B'
#Market News
April 13, 2012

TEXT-S&P cuts Kratos Defense rating to 'B'

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

April 13 - Overview	
     -- Earnings of U.S.-based defense supplier Kratos have been less than we 	
expected because of order delays and increased competition in certain 	
segments, resulting in only modest improvement in credit metrics since the 	
company made two large acquisitions in 2011. 	
     -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating to 'B' from 'B+'.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that despite near-term 	
defense budget uncertainty, Kratos will be able to maintain a credit profile 	
appropriate for the lower rating. 	
	
Rating Action	
On April 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 	
credit rating on U.S.-based Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. to
'B' from 'B+'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we lowered the issue 	
rating on the unsecured notes one notch to 'B' from 'B+'. The recovery rating 	
remains '4', indicating our expectation that noteholders would receive average 	
recovery (30%-50%) following a payment default. 	
	
Rationale	
Kratos' credit metrics have improved less than we expected following two large 	
debt-financed acquisitions in 2011 because earnings were lower than we had 	
forecast. We had originally expected pro forma debt to EBITDA of about 5x, 	
assuming a full year earnings benefit from both acquisitions. On an annualized 	
basis, debt to EBITDA was well below our expectations at 6.6x for the quarter 	
ended Dec. 25, 2011 (which includes a full quarter of earnings from each 	
acquisition). 	
	
We believe the company will eventually receive some previously delayed orders 	
in the coming months, but overall demand will be less than we originally 	
anticipated for this year because of shifting industry conditions. We now 	
expect debt to EBITDA of about 5.5x in 2012 and funds from operations (FFO) to 	
debt of 10%, both average for the rating. We expect EBITDA interest coverage 	
to increase over the next year to about 2x, which is also in line with the 	
median for the rating, from 1.7x in 2011. 	
	
We assess Kratos' financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" under our 	
criteria because of its high debt and aggressive acquisitions, which is 	
tempered by good free cash flow generation. Our "weak" business risk profile 	
assessment (as our criteria define this) incorporates Kratos' modest size 	
compared with some competitors and exposure to possible changes in defense 	
spending priorities, partially offset by good program and customer diversity. 	
	
The late signing of the fiscal 2012 defense budget and increasing competition, 	
mainly in its services business, disrupted orders for Kratos' products and 	
services, and pressure on future U.S. defense budgets may hurt future demand. 	
Revenues and earnings likely will increase significantly in 2012 because of 	
the acquisitions the company made last year, but we expect only modest organic 	
growth given the significant amount of uncertainty that surrounds the U.S. 	
defense budget. In particular, because of the huge federal budget deficit and 	
current political landscape, we believe that the fiscal 2013 defense budget 	
will likely not be signed into law on time, by the start of the fiscal year on 	
Oct. 1, 2012. This could further disrupt demand as the military likely will be 	
funded via a continuing resolution, which limits spending to prior-year 	
levels, until the budget is signed. In addition, the fiscal 2013 budget 	
proposal does not take into account the possible additional $500 billion of 	
cuts over the next decade (starting Jan. 1, 2013) under the sequestration 	
process. However, we do not believe Congress will implement this full amount 	
of currently required cuts. 	
	
Kratos provides specialized products, mission-critical engineering, 	
information technology (IT) services, and war fighting solutions to the U.S. 	
military, intelligence, homeland security, and public safety markets. Despite 	
planned budget cuts, we believe Kratos is fairly well positioned to experience 	
slight to modest organic growth in sales over the next two years. The 	
company's defense sales are in high-priority portions of the budget, such as 	
Command, Control, Communications, Computing, Combat systems, Intelligence, 	
Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C5ISR). Kratos derives a large portion of 	
its business from the operations and maintenance (O&M) portion of the defense 	
budget, which is generally more stable than procurement and R&D accounts. 	
However, sequestration, if implemented, will take place across the board, 	
including O&M. Additionally, demand could suffer if the government takes back 	
certain functions that defense contractors currently perform, such as certain 	
IT work.	
	
Liquidity	
We assess Kratos' liquidity as "adequate." We expect that sources of liquidity 	
will exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months and that sources 	
would exceed uses even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%. Kratos had about $70 	
million of cash as of Dec. 25, 2011. In November 2011, Kratos amended its 	
credit agreement and increased the size of the revolver to $90 million from 	
$65 million. As of Dec. 25, 2011, the revolver had $69 million available (net 	
of letters of credit). 	
	
We expect the company to generate at least $45 million in free cash flow over 	
the next year. Capital expenditures are modest, at $10 million-$15 million per 	
year, partly because the company is able to use government-furnished equipment 	
or facilities under many of its contracts. Kratos also has $260 million of net 	
operating loss carry-forwards, so cash federal income taxes are likely to be 	
minimal. No material amounts of debt mature until 2017. We expect the company 	
to remain in compliance with covenants for the next 12 months. 	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the recovery analysis on the company's $625 million of secured notes, 	
please see our recovery report on Kratos to be published on RatingsDirect 	
following this report.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is stable. We believe that contributions from recent acquisitions 	
should enable Kratos to restore credit protection measures to levels more in 	
line with the rating over the next year, including debt to EBITDA of about 	
5.5x. We are unlikely to raise the ratings given the uncertainty of future 	
defense spending. We could do so if the company were to make acquisitions 	
funded with internal cash or equity or to reduce debt, such that debt to 	
EBITDA fell to less than 4.5x over the next 12 months. Although unlikely given 	
this downgrade, we could lower ratings further if debt to EBITDA were to 	
remain above 7x for an extended period of time, which we believe would most 	
likely be result from a large debt-financed acquisition combined with further 	
significant earnings pressure.   	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The 	
Aerospace And Defense Industries, June 24, 2009 	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
Downgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating                B/Stable/--        B+/Stable/--	
 Senior secured                         B                  B+	
  Recovery rating                       4	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

