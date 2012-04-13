TEXT-Fitch cuts 7 distressed classes of Wachovia 2007-C30

April 13 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded seven distressed classes of Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust's commercial mortgage pass-through certificates, series 2007-C30. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. The downgrades reflect more certainty of losses for the specially serviced loans, therefore the already distressed bonds are being downgraded. Fitch modeled losses of 14.5% of the original pool balance (includes losses realized to date) based on updated cashflows and valuations of specially serviced loans. This is a slight improvement in expected losses from Fitch's last rating action, thus the majority of the pool is being affirmed. There are currently 28 specially serviced loans (31.7%) in the pool. Four of the specially serviced loans (27.4%) are within the transaction's top 15 loans by unpaid principal balance. As of the March 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance has been paid down by 10.8% to $7.05 billion from $7.90 billion at issuance. There are no defeased loans. Cumulative interest shortfalls in the amount of $57.9 million are currently affecting classes D through S. The largest contributor to Fitch's modeled loss was Peter Cooper Village/Stuyvesant Town (PCV/ST) (21.3%), which comprises 56 multi-story buildings, situated on 80 acres, and includes a total of 11,227 apartments. The loan transferred to special servicing in November 2009. Property performance continues to be below what is needed to service the debt; however, the securitized loan balance per unit ($267,213) is low relative to other NYC multi-family properties. The most recent servicer-reported debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) is 0.63 times (x) and occupancy is 95% as of December 2010. The second largest contributor to modeled losses is Five Times Square (7.6%). The interest-only loan is secured by the leasehold interest in a 1.1 million square foot (sf) office property in New York City. The December 2011 year-to-date (YTD) OSAR reflects a DSCR of 1.03x with occupancy at 100%. The property is 96.7% leased to Ernst & Young through 2022 with two 10-year extension options. The loan is highly leveraged, with the A-note at $973 per sf and total debt at $1,095 per sf. The third largest contributor to modeled losses is One Congress Street (2.7%). The interest-only loan is secured by a 1.2 million sf building which features approximately 313,527 sf of office and retail space and a parking garage with approximately 886,473 sf in downtown Boston, MA near City Hall. The loan transferred to special servicing in November 2011 due to imminent monetary default. As of January 2012, the building's office and retail occupancy is at 33% and the June 2011 YTD OSAR reflects a DSCR of 0.67x. The special servicer is currently in discussions with the borrower regarding a loan restructure. Fitch downgrades the following classes and assigns Recovery Estimates (REs) as indicated: --$69.2 million class D to 'CC' from 'CCC' '; RE 0%; --$59.3 million class E to 'CC' from 'CCC'; RE 0%; --$69.2 million class F to 'CC' from 'CCC'; RE 0%; --$98.8 million class G to 'CC' from 'CCC'; RE 0%; --$79 million class H to 'CC' from 'CCC'; RE 0%; --$88.9 million class J to 'CC' from 'CCC'; RE 0%; --$79 million class K to 'CC' from 'CCC'; RE 0%. Additionally, Fitch affirms the following classes and assigns Recovery Estimates (REs) as indicated: --$338.7 million class A-3 at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable; --$195.5 million class A-4 at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable; --$126.9 million class A-PB at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable; --$1.876 billion class A-5 at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable; --$2.199 billion class A-1A at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable; ----$540.3 million class A-M at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable; --$250 million class A-MFL at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable; --$671.8 million class A-J at 'CCC'; RE 65%; --$49.4 million class B at 'CCC'; RE 0%; --$79 million class C at 'CCC''; RE 0%. Fitch has previously withdrawn the ratings of the interest only classes X-P, X-C and X-W. (For additional information, see 'Fitch Revises Practice for Rating IO & Pre-Payment Related Structured Finance Securities', dated June 23, 2010.) Class A-1 and A-2 are paid in full. Fitch does not rate classes L through S. Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing U.S. fixed rate CMBS is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions,' which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions