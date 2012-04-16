TEXT-S&P to hold April European structured finance investor seminar

April 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services will host one of its European Structured Finance Investor Breakfast Seminars on Thursday April 26, 2012, in London. Registration and breakfast will be from 9.00 a.m. to 9.30 a.m., and the presentations and Q&A will run from 9.30 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. The presentations at this seminar will be: -- "Irish RMBS: Performance Update" by Elton Eakins, director; and -- "U.K. Prime RMBS: What Is Loan Level Data Telling Us?" by Andrew South, senior director. Please note that this is an investor-only event. Pre-registration and confirmation are required to attend this complimentary seminar. Registration forms and a full agenda are available by contacting Jessica Tailor at Jessica_Tailor@standardandpoors.com or on +44 (0) 20-7176-7246. Alternatively, visit www.standardandpoors.com. We look forward to your attendance. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.