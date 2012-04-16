FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P to hold April European structured finance investor seminar
April 16, 2012 / 1:40 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P to hold April European structured finance investor seminar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services will host one of its European
Structured Finance Investor Breakfast Seminars on Thursday April 26, 2012, in
London. Registration and breakfast will be from 9.00 a.m. to 9.30 a.m., and the
presentations and Q&A will run from 9.30 a.m. to 11.00 a.m.	
	
The presentations at this seminar will be:	
     -- "Irish RMBS: Performance Update" by Elton Eakins, director; and	
     -- "U.K. Prime RMBS: What Is Loan Level Data Telling Us?" by Andrew 	
South, senior director.	
 	
Please note that this is an investor-only event. Pre-registration and 	
confirmation are required to attend this complimentary seminar.	
	
Registration forms and a full agenda are available by contacting Jessica 	
Tailor at Jessica_Tailor@standardandpoors.com or on +44 (0) 20-7176-7246. 	
Alternatively, visit www.standardandpoors.com.	
	
We look forward to your attendance.	
 	
	
Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 	
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 	
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 	
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 	
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 	
decisions.

